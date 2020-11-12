The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary is hoping to warm students’ cold hands and keep their hearts warm this season through a winter clothing drive.
The Tri-town club, and the Williston/Richmond Rotary will be collecting new and gently used winter jackets, hats, mittens, gloves and boots through Nov. 30.
Items will be distributed to students in grades K-8 within the Champlain Valley School District.
Rotarians launched the drive for the district after learning of an effort at Shelburne Community School to collect winter gear for kids that began two years ago, said Rotary president Chris Davis.
One of the tri-town Rotarian members is married to a Shelburne Community School teacher, heard of the clothing drive and broached it to the group as a possible fundraising effort, but suggested they broaden the effort to collect clothing for K-8 students across the district, Davis said.
The clubs hope to fulfill clothing needs at the Charlotte Food Bank, too, he said.
Drop-off locations include the Shelburne Town Offices, the Hinesburg and Charlotte Libraries, Adirondack Audiology at Marsett Road and Route 7, and the Law Office of Richard J. Fox at 181 Falls Road in Shelburne.
The Rotary is also accepting monetary donations to fill in gaps where different sizes, items are needed. Checks may be made payable to CSH Rotary Club.
“It’s all about trying to do what we can to help in our own town,” Davis said.
