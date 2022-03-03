Town Manager Lee Krohn offered a public apology for his conduct during a meeting of the Shelburne Selectboard as it was hearing two appeals for public records.
Krohn had denied the release of public records requested in unrelated cases by former town planning director Dean Pierce and police chief Aaron Noble.
Both appealed the denials to the selectboard.
During the Pierce appeal, Krohn strayed from the records case and got somewhat personal, noting, among other things that Pierce opposed both Krohn’s appointment by the selectboard as interim town manager in April 2018 and his permanent appointment.
Under Vermont law and earlier Vermont Supreme Court decisions, the reason why somebody wants public records, who wants those records and what they do with them are irrelevant.
“I would like to offer my apologies,” Krohn said as he finished general comments at the board meeting last week. “I have had an awful lot of time to reflect on my actions. Clearly there were better ways I could have handled that event.”
“I apologize to the selectboard, to the parties involved. I apologize to the town of Shelburne for my actions that night and commit to striving to do better in all that I do in my service to the community in the future,” he said.
“Thank you, Lee, appreciate that,” board chairman Michael Ashooh said before moving on to other board business.
Based on comments and actions by Shelburne officials, Krohn is believed to be the recipient of a letter of reprimand from the selectboard at a meeting at the end of February.
The motion at that meeting by selectboard member Mary Kehoe proposed members “take the action against the town employee as discussed in executive session and to place a record in their file reflecting that action against the employee,” according to draft minutes from the meeting. Besides not including a name, the motion was vague and never said what action the board discussed.
There are no known minutes of the executive session.
It also has been a few rocky months for Noble, who has come under fire from the public, most notably for the large exodus of police officers and emergency dispatchers in recent years — more than 16. Before Noble went out on extended family leave on Dec. 28, he had declined to help cover empty patrol slots, according to Krohn and Lt. Michael Thomas, who compiles the work schedule and is now acting chief.
Noble has filed a grievance against Krohn that appears intertwined with his Vermont public records request.
Krohn has acknowledged that he subsequently provided the public records to Noble.
The Shelburne News later filed for the same public records, but Krohn denied the request on Monday. Krohn claimed they were personnel documents relating to Noble and interdepartmental and intradepartmental communications in the town — exceptions allowed under state law.
Noble grievance continues
Three members of the selectboard continued to hear behind closed doors Noble’s grievance on Monday evening.
It was unclear how the three selectboard members would resolve the grievance because Kehoe’s term ended on Tuesday, Town Meeting Day. She had been appointed to fill a vacancy and did not run for the seat.
The three selectboard members — vice chair Kate Lally, Cate Cross and Kehoe — came back into public session, but when Kehoe asked if there was any action to be taken there was silence.
Ashooh disqualified himself last month when the appeal was filed. He is considered a potential witness due to at least one lengthy meeting he said he had with Noble and Krohn about the chief’s job performance.
Kehoe moved for the board to go into executive session with Krohn, Noble, his lawyer Norm Blais, and two town lawyers.
The board later had to start over when Kehoe said she had never created a breakout room on Zoom for the officials to move into for the grievance discussion. Kehoe’s motion said the private session was needed because it would place either the town or an employee at a substantial disadvantage if held in public.
She did not say how. The private session lasted about 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.