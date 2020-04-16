Britney Aube

Britney Aube

 Courtesy photo

Shelburne’s new Development Review Board Coordinator Britney Aube was introduced by video conference during Shelburne’s remote selectboard meeting on Tuesday, April 14. Aube comes to the position after four years as a permit administrator for McCain Consulting in Waterbury. Before that she worked for two years as zoning clerk for Charlotte, which is her hometown. She now lives in Starksboro.

