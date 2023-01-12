Shelburne’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is beginning the careful task of allocating the town’s $2.2 million in pandemic relief funds.
The six-member committee formed in September and includes community members, Matt Wormser, liaison to the selectboard, as well as Peter Frankenberg and Don Porter, who brought financial expertise to the group.
Meeting once a week, the committee works to synthesize community input and recommendations for how the town should spend the once-in-a-lifetime sum of money to address multiple capital needs in Shelburne.
“Among the first things that we did was we’re trying to organize ourselves. After our first meeting (when we) just heard a lot in order to get a grounding in both the ARPA process and the resources that are available and what the town budgeting process was like,” committee chair Jeff Loiter said.
Among a number of considerations offered by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, one of the committee’s largest guiding principles is that allocations must benefit as many Shelburne residents as possible while not creating ongoing costs. In order to gauge community support for each project, the committee is preparing a six-question survey to be distributed to Shelburne residents.
“That is going to be the main way we collect input on the town’s priorities. We’re not putting out a giant list of priorities and telling everybody to rank them,” said Loiter.
Rather, the questions are meant to measure what’s important to residents in terms of how the money gets spent, he said.
Although that survey will be sent out within the next couple of weeks, the committee has already sent three recommendations out of a long list of capital needs or improvements to the selectboard for the initial allocation of the funds.
“The three items have effectively already been approved by voters. So implicitly, the community has had input,” said Wormser.
Those three allocations are $250,000 for a new Shelburne beach house, $250,000 for paths and $150,000 for rescue building repairs.
“It’s certainly true that there are more needs than there are available funds here and I think that’s an important question that we are asking the town,” Loiter said. “Are these funds going to pay for things that we were probably going to be paying for anyway and therefore reduce the burden on the taxpayers — or is this money going to something that we wouldn’t otherwise spend money on in the absence of having these bonus funds.”
“We’re trying to strike a balance between doing something special with that one-time lottery win, but also not being frivolous with what we’re spending,” Wormser added. “Everyone’s feeling the pinch and we need to be very sensitive to the town’s taxpayers.”
Once the committee has received input from residents and fleshed out all of the considerations, the recommendations will be sent to the selectboard for final approval. Per ARPA requirements, the money needs to be spent by the end of 2026 and allocated by the end of 2025. But at a time of high inflation, committee members are stressing that every year that goes by the town loses 5 to 10 percent in purchasing power of the unspent funds.
“We have no guesses as to what we’re going to get back in the survey from the community,” Loiter said. “We’re really interested to hear and we hope we get a good response so that we can feel confident that the message we’re getting reflects the overall tenor of the town.”
