Same as it ever was. Or same as it ever wasn’t — at least with regard to the question of ham radio towers being approved for a home on Dorset Road.
The Shelburne Planning Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 27, and members decided to transform into the Shelburne Telecommunications Review Board, which it may do, to go into executive session at the end of the meeting.
The majority of the Planning Commission meeting was discussion about what changes should be allowed to nonconforming structures — buildings that no longer meet zoning requirements.
Included in the considerations were what changes should be allowed in size and setback from property lines, rights of way or drainage lines to nonconforming structures by current zoning requirements. No decisions were made.
Nothing was decided at the executive session either, Director of Planning & Zoning Dean Pierce said.
In its operations as the Telecommunications Review Board, the members have been wrestling with the issue of whether to require Zach Manganello to reapply for a permit to build two radio towers on his property at 4450 Dorset St.
Manganello and his lawyer have long argued that, according to federal statutes, going through the Shelburne permitting process is a courtesy not a necessity.
After neighbors and others objected, Manganello came to the last meeting of the Telecommunications Review Board on Aug. 14 with an amended proposal.
Initially, he had applied for permits to build two 70-foot tall towers with 14-foot masts, but his amended proposal was to build one tower attached to his house that would be 40 feet tall and another that would a total of 61 feet tall with its mast.
At that meeting, the question was raised whether submitting a revised application would require Manganello to reapply. And the meeting ended with the Telecommunications Review Board deciding to consult with lawyers.
The question may be answered when the Planning Commission next meets as the Telecommunications Review Board on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Stay tuned.
