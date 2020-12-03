The Shelburne selectboard has honored Tom Little for his decades of volunteer service to the town.
After 20 years on the board of civil authority, which oversees elections and hears property tax appeals, Little declined to run for re-election this fall.
He had served eight years as the board’s chairman.
He is also a former member of the zoning board and remains town moderator and a member of the town ethics committee. From 1993-2003 he represented Shelburne in the state legislature and was a key player in passage of Vermont’s ground-breaking civil unions law.
“I have trouble saying no,” Little said when he was asked how he came have so many civic duties. His public service resume also includes time as chancellor of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont, as a member of the University of Vermont board of trustees and as chairman of the District 4 environmental commission.
“I’m sorry to see the footprint of Tom shrinking a little bit,” selectboard member Kate Lalley said as the board adopted a resolution on Nov. 24, honoring Little for his “exemplary public service.”
Little, 66, said he decided not to run for re-election to the board of civil authority because of new demands on his time. In addition to running his law practice, Little serves as vice chair of the University of Vermont Medical Center board and recently agreed to chair the legislative reapportionment board, which will draw new state House and Senate districts based on the 2020 census.
Little will preside over town meeting in 2021 and said he will seek re-election to that post
“Tom’s public service credentials are unparalleled ... he’s a role model,” selectboard vice chair Jaime Heins said before voting on the resolution. “I’m glad he’s sticking around as moderator.”
