Should Vermont move to tax and regulate marijuana-related business, Shelburne will want the chance to “opt in” and decide if it would allow commercial cannabis operations to open.
That was the unanimous opinion of the Shelburne Selectboard at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, when it voted 4–0 in support of a resolution drafted by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Town Manager Lee Krohn summed up the resolution: “It tries to make sure towns retain as much control as possible,” he said. “If the legislature were to adopt and pass legalized retail sales, this resolution would ask the legislature to make sure that towns can still keep all other aspects of municipal regulation in place such as zoning.”
Last year, Vermont legalized the possession of marijuana and personal cultivation of small amounts of the drug, but it stopped short of establishing a way for people to purchase it legally. Medical marijuana sold in regulated dispensaries was already legal.
Proponents of legalization are urging lawmakers in the coming 2020 session to set up a legal market that would tax sales and share the revenue with local communities as an alternative to what they say is a growing black market for marijuana sales.
The Vermont Senate last session passed a bill to create a commercial marketplace. Several House committees will work on a version of the legislation in the coming session.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns resolution asks that any state legislation give municipalities the power to regulate cannabis operations and share tax revenue – an aspect the selectboard members supported.
It calls for giving towns the chance to “opt in” to decide whether to allow cannabis operations to be established in their communities. It also advocates for municipal authority to address cannabis in local zoning and permitting processes, including setting fees. It suggests establishing local commissions to approve licenses mirroring the system in place for liquor control.
The advisory resolution states that town officials will support state legislation that addresses these concerns, creates a formula to share tax revenue with all communities regardless of whether they host cannabis operations, and that the state give local communities time to assess the local impacts and update policies and regulations before a legalized market is established.
The vote came after the board heard from Shelburne’s two state representatives, Reps. Kate Webb and Jessica Brumsted, both Democrats, who discussed topics they expect to work on in the coming session.
Webb is chair of the House Education Committee. Brumsted is on the House Health and Human Services Committee.
They both agreed that they expect the legislature to vote on minimum wage, paid family leave, and marijuana bills. Both said they are spending time touring childcare centers and preschools to learn more about how to strengthen state support for childcare and pre-kindergarten programs.
Webb said she is interested in working to steer the state Board of Education to focus on reviewing the proficiency-based learning approaches that schools across the state have adopted at the state’s urging in recent years.
Brumsted said a priority in her committee will be to work on legislation to ban flavored e-cigarettes that are targeted to youth as well as measures to address addiction among teens to vaping.
Both lawmakers said they are paying attention to discussions around climate change and a review of the state’s development-control law, Act 250.
They said a recent report by Seven Days newspaper highlighting abuse of women inmates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility has the attention of all lawmakers and the administration. The report has sparked an investigation and calls for the jail to be closed.
“We have to do something,” Brumsted said.
Selectboard member Mary Kehoe, who works as a criminal defense lawyer, said she was happy to see the prison issue getting attention. She called conditions at the Chittenden as well as the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton “appalling,” and “no comparison” to correctional facilities she visits in New York and New Hampshire.
“Vermont should be embarrassed,” she said.