Last week, people who wanted to run for town office but who were uncomfortable collecting signatures on petition supporting their candidacy seemed to have another opportunity to get on the ballot.
On Thursday, the House and Senate passed a bill suspending the requirement for candidates to submit a petition with the signatures of 30 registered town voters, but the governor has not signed it.
It seemed like a sure thing because the signature requirement was suspended last year to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On Jan. 14, the governor did sign S.172, a bill that gives towns that typically vote from the floor of town meeting the option to use an Australian ballot instead.
Also still waiting on the governor’s signature is a bill, passed by the House and Senate, to temporarily suspend a requirement to have someone physically on site at public meetings.
If approved, the bills would only be in effect until January 2023. They were passed because of the currently high rate of coronavirus infection.
On Friday, town and state officials were pretty confident the governor would sign these two bills since the same exceptions were passed last year.
In Shelburne, selectboard chair Michael Ashooh will seek another three-year term and wishes someone would run against him.
“I wish more people would run,” Ashooh said. “I’d like to be challenged. I think it’s good for the process.”
Mary Kehoe will not run for reelection to the selectboard. She was appointed as an interim board member to fill the remainder of Jerry Storey’s term when he resigned last September.
She had been a member of the selectboard prior to the 2021 election but did not run for reelection then.
Although she is not running this time either, Kehoe said, “I will miss the selectboard and I am invigorated by the issues facing the town. I do plan to remain involved.”
If you’re thinking of entering the race for either seat, decision time fast approaches. The last day to file to run for a town elected position is Monday, Jan. 24, by 5 p.m.
Other open seats include town moderator (one-year term); town constable (two-year term); and a three-year term on the Champlain Valley School District board now held by Russ Caffry. He could not be reached by press time to see if he plans to seek reelection.
