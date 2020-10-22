Throwback Thursday: Shelburne

In this photo, students line up for art classes around 1960. The Shelburne Craft School served Shelburne and Charlotte students for many years.
The Shelburne Craft School started as an informal program of woodworking offered by Rev. J. Lynwood at the Trinity Church Rectory. The classes grew in popularity and later became part of the village school programming.
In 1941, needing more space for the growing interest in the craft programs, Henry W. Tracy offered the use of the building seen in the photograph. The red frame building was originally used as a harness shop, and later as a meat market.
In 1945, the Shelburne Craft School was incorporated as a non-profit organization and expanded well beyond the woodworking classes offered by Rev. Lynwood. The Webb family supported the efforts of the burgeoning craft school. Aileen Webb, an artist in her own right, and nationally known for her efforts in the American Craft Movement, shared her resources and energy to help make the school a success.
For 75 years, the Shelburne Craft School has supported many artists-in-residence and encouraged adults and youth alike to express themselves through the arts and crafts.
Read about the Shelburne Craft School in Shelburne: Pieces of History, by Truman Webster.
Copies for sale through the Shelburne Historical Society at shelburne1763@gmail.com.
