Shelburne’s Patricia Fontaine was reluctant to be interviewed since she has never sought the spotlight. The long-time educator sees herself as a facilitator more than a leader.
The 65-year-old’s first master’s degree was in counseling psychology. “I had a short career as a psychotherapist,” she said, “and then I stumbled into long-time work as an educator.”
Fontaine taught a class called Race, Class and Gender at the Community College of Vermont, and another called Mothers and Daughters at the University of Vermont.
“It was always packed,” she said of the UVM course, which she taught from 1995-2004. “People were hungry to explore that relationship. I taught it through the Women’s Studies and Continuing Education programs, and I learned a lot from my students.”
Fontaine’s teaching career expanded when she started having what she describes as “a smorgasbord of cancers.” She began leading writing groups for others with the disease. When she discovered a program at Goddard College that used the arts to engage in social justice issues, she enrolled and obtained a Master’s in Transformative Language Arts.
In 2009, Fontaine began leading Healing Art and Writing workshops which are currently held at Hope Lodge in Burlington and the Central Vermont Medical Center. The free, two-hour drop-in classes are designed to use the arts to heal.
“It combines writing and art in a way that’s accessible,” she said. “It’s something I wish I had had when I was undergoing treatment.”
Fontaine believes many people are shamed about their writing or drawing when they are young, and hopes the class allows people to use creativity to accept their medical conditions. Initially the classes were just for cancer patients and their caregivers, but they have been expanded to include all illnesses.
Patricia Brace Reed has attended the Healing Art and Writing workshops for the last 13 years. “You know when you are there that you will be received by others who are living with their own challenges,” she said. “There is an energy upon arriving that even if your mind was previously racing in a thousand directions, your focus becomes clear.” Reed described the format of the class as including meditation and poetry reading as well as individual writing and artwork. “It’s a way for each participant to get in touch with themselves and come to a clearer understanding of what healing means for them,” she said. “I hesitate to use the word ‘magic’ but that’s almost what it feels like.”
Fontaine was born with a large facial birthmark and over the years, she chose to stop getting treatment for it or wearing makeup to cover it. She is currently writing a memoir about her condition and together with the late UVM professor Sondra Solomon, tried to put together groups to discuss the issue.
“It’s hard for people to engage in something like that,” she said. The birthmark is a significant enough part of her identity for Fontaine to describe herself as “a white, queer, facially distinct person.”
A significant part of Fontaine’s life is her work to combat racism. Through the Shelburne Social Services Committee she leads a book discussion series on racial justice.
“What I love about this town,” she said “is that if you come up with an idea, people will run with it. Our whiteness is normative so we take for granted the privileges we have.”
Fontaine sees the book group as way to make discussions about racism accessible to everyone. “We’ve had people from all walks of life,” she said, “and we thrash it out together.”
Another important facet of Fontaine’s life is her volunteer and philanthropic work. Some of her volunteer efforts are at Shelburne Farms where she helps Outreach for Earth Stewardship. Part of her philanthropic work through the Shelburne Social Services Committee gives money to organizations helping under-served groups in Shelburne.
She also provides grants through the Fontaine Fund, a donor-advised fund associated with the Vermont Community Foundation. The fund specializes in gender issues, racial justice, food insecurity and people suffering from lack of resources.
Fontaine travels with Martha Trombley Oakes to visit prospective grant recipients. “I had no idea this would take me to the places I’ve been,” she said. “I’ve learned so much.”
Trombley Oakes, a senior philanthropic advisor at Vermont Community Foundation, has been working with Fontaine for five years.
“It has been one of the most rewarding experiences for me professionally,” she said. “I’m not overstating that.”
Trombley Oakes said she respects how Fontaine manages to include her values of inclusion, equity, and racial and social justice into every discussion.
“It could be a food shelf or a domestic violence organization, and Patricia will bring forward her values in a way that deepens the conversation. A non-profit recently told me that she challenged them to think bigger and better,” she said.
Fontaine still bristles at the idea of being in the spotlight – in this column and elsewhere – but credits her work with the Vermont Community Fund with getting her out of her comfort zone. “I’d really rather be under the radar,” she said.