History is rife with contradictions that too often rise to the level of hypocrisy.
A recent talk at the Shelburne Town Hall brought home this sad fact. As is often said, what goes around comes around. Again. And again. The redundancy of incongruity was illustrated in Susan Evans McClure’s presentation of the “The Noble Failure: Prohibition in the Champlain Valley” Oct. 13.
McClure, the executive director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, said temperance became the law of the land in spite of the prevalence and popularity of drinking in the 1700s and 1800s.
McClure said a 1970s study of drinking that looked at alcohol production and tax records showed that American drinking appears to have peaked in 1830 when every man, woman and child consumed the equivalent of five gallons of distilled liquor a year.
“Assuming that men are doing about two thirds of the drinking, that works out to each man having four to five shots of dark liquor, every day of the year,” McClure said.
That’s just the start. The study also estimated that the annual per capita consumption of hard cider was 15 or more gallons per year.
From tipplers to temperance
In “Vermont Prohibition: Teetotalers, Bootleggers and Corruption” Adam Krakowski noted that by 1820 there were 200 distilleries operating in Vermont. Every town and area had a local distillery. Some had more.
With apple trees ubiquitous and pasteurization not yet invented, whiskey and hard cider were cheaper than coffee or tea and safer to drink than milk — or even water. So, all ages drank alcohol at every meal.
During our nation’s childhood, every state had its own currency and most of that was unregulated, so whiskey was used to buy or barter for goods.
Yet somehow, McClure said, the Champlain Valley went from being a huge producer and consumer of alcohol in the early 1800s to a hotbed of temperance. By the mid 19th century, temperance was the law of the land because of three main factors: remarkable improvements in transportation, a profound religious movement sweeping the young nation and racist fears of new immigrants arriving in North America.
The Lake Champlain canals opened in the 1820s, ushering in a way for Vermont farm products to be sold for cash and negating the need for alcohol as currency.
During the late 1700s and early 1800s, a Protestant revival called the Second Awakening, characterized by large conversion events, swept the country.
Temperance was almost always tied to the religious messages preached during this outpouring of religious fervor.
Vermont had a reputation for being a wild society and missionaries moved to the state from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, specifically to keep the Green Mountain State from going to the heathens, she said.
Irish and Italian immigrants moved into Vermont from Canada. Many of the Irish built the canals and many Italian immigrants worked the quarries in Barre.
“They will soon have 5-1 against us,” McClure quoted from an upstate New York tavern worker near Lake Champlain. “There is no stability in their loyalty to our government.”
Questions about immigrants’ loyalty to the United States comes up repeatedly in communications from the time and tension between regulations and personal freedom evident during the temperance movement continue to play out in our society today, echoed in similar messages from many elected officials, she said.
In 2019, as McClure was researching temperance in Vermont, she heard public officials in the news questioning the loyalty of immigrants in almost the same exact words used in the 1800s.
From temperance to suffrage
Many of the arguments for temperance were founded on the very real problems caused by drinking, like violence against women and men leaving their families penniless.
By 1832, over 200 women’s temperance societies were established in Vermont.
Women who started in the temperance movement often moved on to become part of the suffragist movement, and the movement to ban alcohol started as a local community effort but morphed into a national one.
Temperance supporters eventually realized that banning alcohol in one town or even one state was largely ineffective because people would just buy their alcohol where it was legal and take it home.
This caused cognitive dissonance or a crisis of conflicting belief in a state like Vermont that valued personal freedom and local control.
Every year from 1847 to 1852, Vermont voters cast ballots in each county on whether liquor could be sold there. Many towns switched votes from year to year.
Finally, in 1853, Vermont became the second state to take the issue out of local control, passing a statewide law “to prevent the traffic in intoxicating liquor” — decades before national prohibition became the law across the United States with the ratification of the 18th Amendment in 1919.
A state known from before its founding for fierce independence and suspicion of laws was the state where prohibition was in effect longer than any other in the country, from 1853 to 1933 when the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition.
Likewise, a state that prides itself on being inclusive and diverse now, has not always been so, as Prohibition demonstrates.
McClure said, “Immigrants faced far more prohibition enforcement, specifically in the urban centers of Burlington and Barre, than other Vermonters in rural areas.”
Contradiction is `exemplified in Vermont’s ratification of the 18th amendment. For a state that prohibited alcohol for so long, it was the 43rd state to ratify the amendment, after the 30 states needed to pass a constitutional amendment had signed off on the nationwide alcohol ban.
Convenient inconsistency is also demonstrated by the southern United States — long and loud the bastion of states’ rights, particularly when opposing integration and civil rights. Most of these states were early approvers of the 18th Amendment. Four of the first five states to ratify the amendment — Mississippi, Virginia, Kentucky and South Carolina — were Deep South proponents of a federal ban on alcohol.
“It’s another question we’re grappling with today,” McClure said, talking about the inconsistencies of state or local governments that oppose regulation but also support strong regulation on some issues.
For example, she said, some politicians and states oppose vaccine mandates, so they’ve mandated prohibitions on mandating vaccines.
“They don’t want the government telling you what to do, but the government is telling you what to do,” McClure said. “I think it’s the same issue we deal with today. A lot of these things, when you apply rationale and logic to them, they don’t always pan out as we’d expect.”
