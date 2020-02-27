Some current and past employees of Vermont Teddy Bear may need warm fuzzies.
The company has laid off 11 of its full-time employees.
President Bill Shouldice said the layoffs were the result of the company realizing they were over-staffed.
After growing every year for the last seven years, he said, it was time to slow down and look at procedures.
“We were at 110 employees two years ago and we’re at 110 employees now,” said Shouldice.
“In my 30 years in business, yesterday was one of the worst days in my professional life,” he said by phone on Friday, Feb. 21. “I knew every single one of those employees and I’m not going to rest until they’ve all found employment, hopefully in Chittenden County.”
The Shelburne-based Vermont Teddy Bear started in 1981 with its founder selling teddy bears on Church Street in Burlington. Today it is one of the biggest manufacturers of teddy bears in the world, according to its website.