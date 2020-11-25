Do school resource officers make children in schools more secure — or less?
Though it wasn’t on the agenda, this was the question raised at the Champlain Valley School District board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Chair Lynne Jaunich expected the board to take a deeper dive into the issue after budgeting is complete early next year. But a number of teachers spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s school board meeting about their objections to school police officers.
Champlain Valley Union High School librarian Christina Deeley, who is a member of the Hinesburg Equity Group, an unofficial town committee formed by the seletectboard to examine racial equity in the community, read a statement from student members of that group: “The creation of the position of SRO was reactionary and was put in place with the thought of security and not the adverse impact on student emotional wellbeing. Placing a visibly armed SRO in the building creates a culture of anxiety and uncertainty.” Deeley said the students support reallocating money for a trained trauma specialist and to implement restorative justice practices at the school.
Librarian Peter Langella, an advisor to the Racial Alliance Committee – a CVU student organization working on racial justice issues, said he thought the issue should be discussed before the board settles on its proposed budget.
He read a statement from student Bene Yodishembo who said racism is built into every institution in our country.
“As a Black student in this district, I’ve had a front row seat as the school board denounced racism of any kind,” Yodishembo wrote.
Although she has a good relationship with the high school’s officer, Matt Collins, Yodishembo wrote, whenever she sees a police officer, she looks for other Black to students to see if they’re safe.
“My one good relationship with the SRO doesn’t cancel out my little brother having nightmares about being shot by police,” Yodishembo said in her statement. “We aren’t here to get rid of an individual; we’re here to uproot the system that the individual works for, which brings more harm than good to students of color.”
Lacey Richards, a social studies teacher at CVU, said the money spent on having an armed police officer in the school would be better spent on preventative measures, like more social workers and mental health practitioners.
Janelle Moynihan, a speech language pathologist, said student fears of police are understandable, justifiable and supported by a University of Vermont study showing people of color are more likely to be targeted by police.
She echoed the sentiments others expressed that the issue isn’t about the person doing the job of SRO, it’s about the job itself and its impact.
“Whose comfort and safety are we evaluating?” Moynihan asked.
Science teacher Jessica Lemieux said she had initially supported having an officer at the school but now feels she was naïve.
“I was flat out wrong. I’m not safer with an SRO, and our students of color are less safe,” Lemieux said.
This is far from the first-time police in schools have been discussed at the local level.
The South Burlington School Board and city council have discussed it recently with Police Chief Shawn Burke showing up before both bodies to make his argument for having police officers in schools.
A member of the Hinesburg Selectboard resigned at the end of September over a heated dispute that grew out of his opposition to having an SRO in the Champlain Valley School District.
