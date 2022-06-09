The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation’s 13 county foresters help private landowners — who own about 80 percent of Vermont’s forestland — manage their land responsibly. One of them, Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper was presented with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award from the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance.
This regional award is highly competitive and presented annually to a forester from one of the 20 states from Maine to Minnesota and West Virginia to Missouri for their outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
Vermont’s county foresters have been serving Vermonters since the 1940s and oversee the enrollment of nearly two million acres of forestland in the state’s use value appraisal, or current use, program. In addition, each year they advise thousands of landowners on how to take care of their forests, help municipalities manage tens of thousands of acres of community forests and deliver education and outreach to thousands of Vermonters.
Tapper has been the Chittenden County Forester since 2016 and is being recognized for his expansive and innovative public outreach. Serving the state’s most populous county, he leads dozens of public events each year, touching thousands of people in the county and beyond.
“Ethan is a hallmark of how to engage Vermonters in understanding the value of Vermont’s forests and how they can take care of their woods. His success is rooted in storytelling, getting Vermonters outside in the woods, working with a diversity of partners and using digital tools to broaden his reach,” Keith Thompson, who oversees the work of the county foresters, said.
Tapper also writes a monthly newspaper column, “Into the Woods,” and a quarterly “Forest Insights” column for Northern Woodlands magazine.
He grew up in Saxtons River and studied forestry at the University of Vermont.
