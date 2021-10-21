Stop by the local coffee shop in Shelburne and take a detour to Venice, Italy, for its historic carnival.
Photographs by Nancy Wessinger adorn the wall with vibrant images from a trip she took four years ago for the last three days of the famous festival that precedes Lent.
Aesthetics, athletics and travel have been pretty constant aspects of Wessinger’s life.
The photographs capture the vibrant and long history of the city known for its canals, hundreds of bridges and a festival with many historically accurate masked and costumed revelers.
Wessinger got her first camera when she was 12, which she thinks was probably a Brownie, a year before she entered her first diving meet.
In 1963, after graduating from high school she attended the University of Michigan to be part of the diving team and to get her degree in physical education with minors in mathematics and general science.
She was given a Kodak Instamatic in 1967 as a graduation present and went to Europe for six weeks, traveling the railroads on a Eurail pass and taking photos.
“I fell in love with recording my trip in pictures,” Wessinger said.
Married after graduation, she moved to San Francisco with her new husband where she continued to take photographs, travel and study exercise physiology and nutrition.
In 1969, Wessinger said, “I attended my first Mardi Gras, took lots of pictures and loved the color and pageantry.”
Divorced and now a single mother, she rekindled her love for travel and photography in 1982, borrowing her father’s Pentax for a cross-country camping trip with her 8-year-old daughter to the Grand Canyon. On this trip she discovered a passion for photographing Native American ceremonies.
“I was attracted to the spectacle and mystery and fascinated by how the spiritual transformation of some men into religious figures embodied in the Kachina dancers occurred,” she said. “The masked costumers of Carnival in Venice are perhaps reminiscent, not as religious figures, but for what the anonymity of being masked allows. And of course, carnival is also a religious festival.”
Wessinger said her father was an early influence in her love of photography and travel. During World War II, he was assigned to work with Britain in counterintelligence in Asia. He came home with lots of pictures of the Burma Road, a critical route linking that country now known as Myanmar with southwest China.
“Some of them they developed in a tent in the field,” Wessinger said.
During childhood vacations traveling from their homes in Ohio, he took photos of family trips.
“My parents would let me plan the route,” she said. Their trips took them to such photogenic spots as Niagara Falls, the Appalachian Mountains and St. Augustine, Fla.
After teaching subjects including math, physical education, sociology of sport, multicultural education and teacher education for over 30 years in California, Mississippi, New York, Michigan and the University of Vermont to students from age 5 to over 80, Wessinger retired and began to pursue her passion and love of travel.
She began to take classes and photography workshops in such exotic and far-flung places as Santa Fe, Mexico, Paris and, of course, Italy.
Taking shots of the many masqueraders during carnival in Venice was a challenge because there are many more photographers.
“Up to 3 million people may be there vying for that ideal spot,” Wessinger said. “I tried to focus on the subject’s eyes and somehow avoid all the photo bombers while often balancing on or being in a boat myself.”
The colors are brilliant, the scenes benefit from many instances of lagniappe, a Cajun word for a serendipitous bonus or something extra. But these instances only come to photographers with the patience to stand in often cold February weather, waiting for a shot of some fortuitous happenstance.
And, Wessinger has a gift for capturing the decisive and delicious moment. She returned from Venice with a huge job of editing — over 7,500 images.
The results adorn the walls of Shelburne’s Village Wine and Coffee Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.