Imagine walking from Shelburne to Montreal in 24 hours. That image will give you an idea of the challenge Susan Grimes faced and the feat she accomplished when she walked the 2022 U.S. Centurion Ultra Race in early June.
The Shelburne resident completed the 100-mile challenge in 23 hours and 58 minutes to become the ninth and oldest American woman to ever complete the race in its 144-year history, one of only 100 people to become U.S. Centurions.
The race is usually held once a year and this year it was at Normandale Lake Park in Bloomington, Minn. The course was on a pre-certified 1.8-mile loop around the lake.
Grimes has been an athletic person for much of her life and previously participated in sprint triathlons and marathons. She was inspired to pursue a Centurion after a close acquaintance made several attempts, proving how difficult earning the medal can be.
With the 100-mile racewalking competition in her sights, Grimes began training in February under the guidance of Scott LaMothe of Shelburne Athletic Club. Training focused on the correct techniques for walking in a competition — no running, no jogging and one foot must be touching the ground at all times.
“There is a lot of training to get ready for something like this and it involved weight training, yoga, learning how to manage nutrition for long distances and working out proper shoes and managing foot care,” Grimes said.
“To be an efficient racewalker takes a lot of practice. It takes time to learn the technique of race walking, and many miles of varying distances on the road,” she said.
The Centurion 24 Hour Ultra Race is a judged event on a certified course. It was sponsored by Furthering Achievement Through a Network of Support (FANS), a college and career mentorship program for high school students, specifically working with students of color, recent immigrants and other groups that have been historically underrepresented in higher education.
Grimes, her husband and trainer flew to Minneapolis for the race, which began at 8 a.m. on June 4. There were 10 entrants in the Centurion Race, some from the United States, but other from around the world.
Racers typically had trainers, friends and family provide support with snacks and meals and lots of drinks. Each runner is chipped and has an official observer to keep track of their laps and vital signs. There were regular weigh-ins every four hours, and if a racer’s weight dropped, they must stop for hydration and nutrition. Grimes’ race diet included peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pizza and chocolate.
“You have to keep fueling,” she said. “My goal was to finish, to stay positive. I didn’t need strict expectations along the way as these can take you to a negative place. The phrase ‘not too tight and not too loose’ was a constant refrain.”
“The lake was a valuable companion, full of life with ducks, turtles, fish, rabbits and birds cheering the racers on,” said Grimes, who came to Vermont in 1983 for a general residency at University of Vermont and in 1988 established a Shelburne dental practice.
Racers may stop, rest, eat or get a massage, but the clock will not stop, even for a weather delay.
“After 50 miles a sense of timelessness set in … and it was 8 p.m., 12 hours into the race,” she remembered. “The last 45 minutes were the most difficult as the computer was slow in updating our times, so we were told to go all out until the end. Total commitment, total determination, focus, keep going was the chant from the spectators … and then it was 8 a.m. and the race was over.”
Of the 10 racers who started the 100-mile Centurion, three finished, Grimes, plus one from The Netherlands and one from Belgium.
The president of the Centurion Association presented the medals and reminded Grimes: “You know, no American woman has become a British Centurion!”
Centurion races are held worldwide, including Great Britain, Australia and South Africa.
Grimes, who recently retired, volunteers with medical missions in Kenya and Honduras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.