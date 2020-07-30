Champlain Valley School District Superintendent Elaine Pinckney is retiring next year.
Pinckney announced her retirement to the school board on Tuesday, July 21, in an executive session, the school system said Monday in a press release.
Pinckney has been superintendent for 15 years, leading Vermont’s largest school district through consolidation in 2017 and a transition from the Chittenden South Supervisory Union to the Champlain Valley School District.
“It’s something I’ve been kind of toying with for the last several years,” Pinckney said in a phone conversation.
She said she is not sure what is next but plans to spend more time with her young grandchildren, family and friends.
“It was a hard decision to make. I love the work. The CVSD is an amazing group to work with,” Pinckney said.
In her letter to the board, she noted that the 2020-21 school year will be challenging.
“I’m not one bit worried that people will see me as a ‘lame duck’ this year. This gives time to the board to search for a new superintendent,” she said.
Before being appointed superintendent, Pinckney was Vermont’s Deputy Commissioner of Education. She was lead principal of Williston Central and Allenbrook schools, principal of Stowe Middle School and Morristown Elementary School.
Her first administrative position was bilingual coordinator for the Essex North Supervisory Union. She started in education as an elementary school teacher at Canaan Elementary School.
Pinckney was named Vermont Superintendent of the Year in 2013.
In her letter to the board, Pinckney said despite challenges ahead, “I look forward to serving CVSD and its member communities during this final year. I am still energized by the work and continue to be inspired by my colleagues.
“Over the years, I have been enormously blessed to work with passionate, dedicated board members, outstanding administrators, and a top-notch faculty and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.