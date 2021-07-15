Buckle up — there’s road work ahead.
After last summer’s eerily quiet construction season, road work, detours and neon orange signs are back. Only one major project in Shelburne is on the docket this season: the re-routing of a sewer line at the intersection of Route 7 and Long Meadow Drive. In Hinesburg, Vermont Agency of Transportation crews began improvements to Route 116 in early July.
The project broke ground two weeks ago, according to water quality superintendent Chris Robinson, and will continue until mid-August. However, most of the road work will take place out of the flow of traffic.
“The only thing that may be impacted is maybe some signage, or traffic on the sidewalk,” said Robinson. Vehicle traffic should remain relatively steady.
There is some probability that the project could require a lane closure, but Robinson doesn’t expect any delays, since traffic along Long Meadow Drive is fairly light.
Hinesburg
On July 7, crews started work rehabilitating a portion of Route 116 near the intersection with CVU and Shelburne Falls roads. The state project cost an estimated $3,389,948 and should wrap up at the end of the summer construction season.
Project highlights include a plan to widen Route 116 near the CVU Road intersection, reconfigure the intersection with new traffic signals and additional turn lanes, as well as replace multiple aging culverts in the area.
