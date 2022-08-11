Shelburne has apparently spent quite a bit of time studying how to make the town a less hostile environment for cyclists and pedestrians.
There are some 20 preexisting transportation studies, gateway studies and specific road and corridor studies — some that date back to the 2000s — that, in some form or another, have investigated how to make parts of town a little more friendly toward bikers and walkers.
Now, a new study has compiled all those earlier reports to create a town-wide implementation plan.
The long-awaited Shelburne Walk Bike Connectivity Study, funded with tax dollars and a grant from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, uses those various documents to synthesize a roadmap of sorts for the town to take “to build a prioritized list of active transportation projects that will make Shelburne a safer and more inviting place to walk and bike,” the study reads.
“What we found out right away — unlike other communities that we’ve worked with that really had very little on the books in terms of developing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and studies — Shelburne had quite a rich history of this,” said Dayton Crites, a senior planner at Dubois & King who helped formulate the plan.
“We thought the best use of this plan’s efforts was to look at all your previous studies, reach out to the community to really assess their values and really put those together to create a prioritized matrix,” Crites said.
The final product is a culmination of two public meetings and more than 100 resident responses to a survey asking how they feel about the town’s pedestrian infrastructure. More than 70 percent of respondents felt the town should expand its transportation network sooner rather than later.
“I’m tempted to joke and say we need a study done to understand how we’re supposed to use our study,” selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said. “I think we should put this on an agenda coming up soon with concrete next steps. Let’s just do something. We have all the information we need, we have all of the motivation and inspiration, it’s just time to do it.”
If the town decides to pursue the improvements laid out in the study, Shelburne will see its village transform with improved sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and a quarter mile long trail, along with shared-use paths, destination areas and traffic calming measures like speed bumps, visual cues for drivers and traffic diverters.
The study — which can be read at bit.ly/3p8GFii — recommends breaking improvements down into three tiers. The first tier would focus on improvements within the core of the village.
The second tier would focus on the broader town region — Bay, Irish Hill, Falls, Marsett and Bostwick roads, for example — and would target extending the Burlington Greenway southbound through Shelburne. The third tier would extend bike lanes around the perimeters of the town boundaries.
First-tier projects are estimated to cost $4,383,000 to complete. The second tier is expected to total $5,547,500, and the final tier is estimated to total $2,435,200, bringing the total estimated cost of the projects to $12,365,700.
What the study doesn’t provide, however, is new infrastructure suggestions.
“We didn’t look at this project to propose new infrastructure or new projects, we looked to identify where there were gaps and really compile everything that had been done prior,” Crites said. “This report exists the way it does because we identified that you have really good planning studies, and we don’t want to add one more on top of if that is just a bunch of recommendations without foundation. We felt that organizing this and prioritizing the previous studies as we did really gives you good marching orders and some pieces that can be implemented quickly because you’ve done the work already.”
That appears to be in the town’s hands. Ashooh during the July 26 selectboard meeting tasked the town’s bike and paths committee with “giving us a build out list, give us a five-year or 10-year plan.”
“Give us the order, give us the priorities,” he said. “We sort it out and we get to work.”
Katherine Izadi with the Community News Service contributed to this report.
