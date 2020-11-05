Shelburne voter finds community on election day
At the door, voters were greeted by the familiar faces of volunteers and poll workers.
47-year-old, Dan McLean said he has always voted in person.
“I think there’s a community aspect to coming out and voting,” McLean said.
McLean voted for Biden this election in hopes that the U.S. will have a different four years moving forward than those we’ve seen with Trump, McLean said.
- Lilly Young
Shelburne voter came in-person to be sure vote counted
10:08 a.m. — “I wanted to make sure that my vote counted, I feel that if I show up in person... it’s definitely going to be counted,” said Karen Smith, 53, when asked why she did not mail in her ballot.
And what are her hopes for the election?
“My hope is that we can elect someone who is going to be able to unite all people, all of us, together,” Smith said. “I am concerned about the aftermath of this if it doesn’t go the way I’m hoping.”
She explains that while she is typically a Democrat, she will consider the platforms of different candidates and doesn’t exclusively vote for Democrats.
When asked if there’s anything she would like to add she responds, “We are so lucky to live in Vermont, we live in a bubble and we are fortunate on so many levels.”
- Shay Brunvand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.