Ask Mary Catherine Jones to say “wander alarm activated” several times.
Each time she says it will be a bit different than the time before, but in every version her voice is comforting but serious, immediately demanding attention while not engendering panic — the perfect tone for a dementia ward security system.
Jones said recording those three words over and over were one of her weirdest experiences as a voiceover artist.
But possibly even weirder was the time she had to burp on cue for an audiobook recording of the children’s book “Joyce of Westerfloyce: The Story of the Tiny Little Girl with the Tiny Little Voice.”
For 13 years Jones has been in the voice-over business, but recently much of her time has been spent on the other side of the mic, recording and producing other people reading.
Jones owns Voice Over Vermont, a recording studio she runs from her home in Shelburne.
During the last two years she’s recorded around 20 audiobooks, some narrated by the authors themselves and some by others.
Her work as a voice-over artist evolved from time 15 years ago spent as the storytime lady at the Pierson Library in Shelburne and earlier in other locales.
She fell into library story telling one day before moving to Shelburne. As she was dropping off her 4-year-old at school, a friend who was the storyteller at the West Lebanon, N.H., library, stopped Jones to tell her in a husky, barely audible whisper, “I can’t talk. Can you come and read?”
Jones agreed to come to the rescue. Sort of as an afterthought, she grabbed a couple of puppets at her home and took them to the library. During her storytelling debut, she held up the puppet of the little old lady who swallowed a fly, getting the assembled kids to sing with her as the little old lady progressed from gulping down insects to scarfing large mammals.
Storytelling and singing became her shtick.
“It was so much fun,” Jones said. “Twenty years later, I finally hung up the old lady and her animals.”
After she and her family moved to Shelburne, she became the storytime person at the library.
One day while at the Pierson someone admired her voice and suggested she study with Such A Voice in South Burlington, founded by Dan Levine, also of Shelburne. Such A Voice trains people in voiceover, how to make demos and other tricks of the talking for recording trade.
“I looked into it, pursued it and came out with a great demo,” Jones said. “Then I had to actually market myself and find work.”
For years she worked for Shadow Productions in Burlington. Much of that work was e-learning, creating online training courses for both national and local clients. E-learning continues to be one of Jones’ main focuses.
But now she does it at her home studio on Mt. Philo Road instead of Burlington, because in January 2020 she bought Shadow Productions and is folding it into Voice Over Vermont.
Jones thinks it’s important to use a professional to record the narration of online courses.
“Professional courses need professional narration,” she said. “We’ve all sat through some of those training courses with non-professional narration. They can be horrible because you’re hearing the cat in the background or somebody just droning on and on.”
She is also doing more audiobook work.
Should an author read their own work for the narration of an audio book? Jones said it depends on the kind of book.
Memoirs, poetry, books on a specific expertise like a biography, a history book “or the latest how to slim down in 30 days or rock your midlife,” Jones said. “The first person I would look to would be the author.”
Authors of whodunits or fantasy novels probably aren’t the best choice to narrate their novels. “That requires a different skill set, often being able to create voices and set stages,” she said.
“It’s not just — get into a booth, close the door and talk. It’s a lot of work,” Jones said.
Voice Over Vermont has recorded several books by Hinesburg author Bill Schubart. Some books he recorded himself and with some books the narration was outsourced.
“He has a storyteller’s voice, and he also writes in a style that is conducive for him doing the reading,” Jones said.
The exception was Schubart’s books with lots of dialogue. Then they’ve generally had someone else do the narration for those.
One hour of recording takes at least four hours of production work, Jones said, and a 50,000-word book will take at least five weeks.
Following Jones’ dictum that memoirists often prove to be a good choice to read their own work, C. Jane Taylor opted to read her soon-to-be-published memoir of a 10,000-mile, cross-country motorcycle ride to the West Coast and back to Vermont she and her husband took with their son after he graduated from college.
“Spirit Traffic” will be published as both a book and audiobook on April 19.
“Mary Catherine has a delightful way of inspiring a reader so I realized, of course, I could read this with more confidence,” Taylor said.
