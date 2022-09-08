To mark its 75th anniversary, Shelburne Museum will reopen its historic Stagecoach Inn, home to the museum’s renowned American folk-art collection.
After a two-year renovation, Stagecoach Inn’s galleries have been refreshed and reinstalled with iconic selections representing the best of the museum’s folk art collection. New research looks past the formal qualities of weathervanes, ship’s carvings, trade signs and more, digging into the origins, makers and functions of these objects to offer 21st-century perspectives reflective of the vast and varied ingenuity and creativity that inflects America’s rich visual story.
The exhibit opens Sunday, Sept. 11.
“Renovating Stagecoach Inn created the opportunity to rethink how the American folk-art collection is presented,” said Thomas Denenberg, John Wilmerding director and CEO at the museum. “The new installation aims to deepen visitors’ understanding of the ‘invention’ of folk art in the context of the times in which the very category was created and elucidate narratives that are relevant today.”
The reinterpretation is also an opportunity to highlight Shelburne Museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb’s important role as a trailblazing collector, helping create the cannon of what we now call folk art as art and as one the very few women museum founders.
Built in 1873, Stagecoach Inn once served as an operating inn along the main stagecoach route from New York to Montreal. Webb acquired the property in 1949 to use as permanent home for her diverse and expansive collection of American folk art.
The renovation included increasing energy efficiency, creating new display mounts and updating lighting, fire safety and security.
