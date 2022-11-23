Staffing changes remain at the forefront in Shelburne, especially in the town’ planning and zoning office following the resignation of Adele Gravitz as planning director.
Although the reason for Gravitz resignation remains unclear, the town will continue to pay her through December.
A letter to Gravitz from Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said that the, “town will continue to compensate you as an employee and provide benefits through your Dec. 31, 2022 resignation date. That said, effective upon close of business on Friday, October 28, 2022, the town will no longer require your services.”
Following her verbal resignation on Oct. 21, the town hired two full-time employees and one interim employee to assist in the planning and zoning office.
The new interim position is now held by Ken Belliveau who has more than 30 years of planning experience and had previously been the town of Williston’s planning director before his retirement in 2018.
In June 2021, when Shelburne was experiencing vacancies in the planning and zoning office, Belliveau said, “Lee Krohn had contacted me and asked if I’d be willing to help out.”
From 2021 until 2022, he operated under the role of interim coordinator of the town’s development review board for a year before leaving in June 2022. A month ago, Krohn rehired Belliveau for the current interim position.
“What’s different is that this time my role is focused on training and helping the new hires get settled in,” Belliveau explained.
His new responsibilities include training and overseeing the two new full-time employees, Kit Luster — who was hired as the role of development review board coordinator — and Aaron DeNamur, who is taking on the role as planning coordinator.
DeNamur was previously employed by Shelburne last spring, before resigning just months into his role to take a position in Norwich. According to Belliveau, he graduated a few years ago and is currently working on his master’s degree in public administration.
Luster comes to the role as development review board coordinator as a 2022 University of Vermont graduate with a degree in community and international development. This is her first professional job in planning.
In the absence of a planning director, the planning and zoning office can expect to run a bit differently with the two new hires reporting directly to Krohn.
“Whenever we have a transition, we use it as an opportunity to reevaluate the structure of a department,” Krohn shared.
“There is a pervasive labor shortage in almost every line of work everywhere and it’s especially so in the planning world — there is a shortage of people who are experienced, which is part of the backdrop for why the two new people are junior staff,” shared Belliveau.
Staffing audit
In response to the town’s pattern of staffing shortages, the selectboard motioned for a system-wide staffing analysis in August in order to gather a high-level overview of how the town has approached staffing in the past and gather recommendations for moving forward.
“As the budget season is unfolding, I think the entire board is thinking about our staffing needs. Every department has asked for additional help,” said Shelburne Selectboard chair Mike Ashooh. “The staffing report confirmed what a lot of us suspected.”
The town hired Hickok and Boardman HR Intelligence of Shelburne to conduct a study that would lay a framework for future staffing development.
Based on the report, regardless of Shelburne’s significant growth in population in recent years, the current staffing levels have remained constant over those years. This results in “each department working long hours, including overtime in some departments,” making many departments “unable to complete certain projects or be proactive at times,” according to the report.
Among other recommendations, one of the major recommendations was the exploration of hiring a human resources professional to manage hiring, onboarding, performance evaluation and employee retention.
According to Ashooh, the town is currently looking into a human resources professional on board.
“One of the other issues is how we can streamline current processes to create and hire in different ways,” Ashooh said. “Can we redefine some roles, consolidate some roles and see what that opens up for the priorities?”
