After years of debate about what to do with a contentious Shelburne Road property, the Connecticut-based Splash Car Wash company has begun construction on a new location at the former Champlain Lanes bowling alley site.
Splash initially came before the town’s development review board in April 2022 to seek recommendations on how to move forward with its property at 2630 Shelburne Road. According to Ken Belliveau, the development review board coordinator who worked with the project, “when you go with a sketch plan, it’s not a permit. It doesn’t really constitute any sort of approval. It requires only a very simple site plan, and it’s essentially an informal discussion with the DRB.”
After a public hearing, the car wash project was approved.
“I don’t recall when they went to the public hearing for conditional use approval that there was anybody from the public that showed up,” said Belliveau, “just a couple of people to basically say they were in support of it.”
Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Conn. Since that time, Curtis and Fisher, along with their team and partners, have developed over 80 locations into car washes.
Splash will become the fifth car wash along Shelburne Road.
The Champlain Lanes property was formerly owned by the Pecor family, which also owns Lake Champlain Transportation that operates the Lake Champlain ferry services. The broker representing Splash Car Wash, Matt Hurlburt, was able to confirm that the Pecor family sold the property to Splash, although refused to disclose price or other information for “confidentiality purposes.”
According to Shelburne property transfer records, Splash closed on the property June 2 for a purchase price of $1.25 million.
Neither Dale Arango, chief financial officer at Lake Champlain Transportation, nor Splash Car Wash partner Aaron Vincelette could be reached for comment by press time.
The controversial property
The owners of Champlain Lanes announced its closing in January 2019, which preceded a contentious battle over a proposed affordable housing development at the site in 2020 in partnership with Champlain Housing Trust and the Pecor family.
The planning commission was working to revise a zoning designation in three locations in Shelburne — including the Martindale area where Champlain Lanes sat — which required ground-floor retail space for all residential development proposals.
The affordable housing development proposed by the trust met the total number of units that would be allowed by the town’s form-based zoning, but did not meet the commercial use requirement on its ground floor.
Dean Pierce, the planning and zoning director at the time explained, “The planning commission said, ‘You know what, this ground-floor requirement, we’re not sure it’s such a good thing,’ and so they were in favor of removing it in that location.”
At a planning commission meeting in January 2020, member Kate Lalley explained to concerned residents that the requirement for ground-floor retail in the Martindale area was scaled back due to changing commercial market demand.
Residents fought vehemently to keep zoning the same and argued that amendments are not supposed to be made to the code for specific projects. Multiple residents at that meeting expressed their dislike of the affordable housing proposition and existing issues with the Champlain Housing Trust’s motel, Harbor Place on Route 7.
“I drove by (Harbor Place) on the way here and there was a Shelburne (police) cruiser parked right out front,” said one Shelburne resident. “My car gets broken into since they moved in and never before. Now they are buying another property in my neighborhood, and I’m having a hard time with this.”
“Who controls what comes into this town?” questioned another resident.
“The opinion of a lot of people really comes down to not wanting low-income housing near them,” said another resident.
The amendment proposal that would have allowed for Champlain Housing Trust to move forward with the development was rejected by the selectboard after several public hearings and vocal, sometimes vehement opposition from dozens of residents.
The property remained untouched until Splash Car Wash began demolition of the bowling alley just months ago. According to a press release sent out by Splash, the car wash is “set to open in the Spring of 2023 and will operate as express tunnels outfitted with automatic pay gates and free self-service vacuums.”
Glen Sheeley, head of development and construction for Splash, said in the release, “We continue to evaluate and include the latest car wash innovations in our sites to enhance the customer experience and provide the highest quality service at Splash. Each new location has a unique feature, whether it’s more exciting signage and lighting or new equipment to clean cars more effectively and eco-friendly and/or safer.”
