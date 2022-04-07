South Burlington is set to be a heavyweight in Vermont’s newly redrawn legislative maps, gaining another state representative and cornering a third majority in a new Senate district.
But the city’s gain could also potentially overshadow several smaller Chittenden County towns like Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte lumped into those new districts.
In the House, the city will share a fifth state representative with a portion of Williston and could rule one of three new Chittenden County Senate districts should Gov. Phil Scott lend his signature to the maps, which headed to his desk last week.
“We will be well represented,” South Burlington city clerk Donna Kinville said. “Not to displace anybody else, but I mean, technically we are kind of the largest municipality in this group, and therefore have the possibility of possibly having three senators.”
The Legislature has broken up Chittenden County’s six-member Senate district, replacing it with two proposed three-member districts and one single-member district: Chittenden Central, Chittenden North and Chittenden Southeast.
Two Chittenden County senators who currently reside in South Burlington, Thomas Chittenden and Michael Sirotkin, both Democrats, would keep their seats, alongside Sen. Ginny Lyons of Williston in the new three-member Chittenden Southeast district.
“For many of us who have been representing these towns and voters, it will be a continuing effort on our part and I look forward to it,” Lyons said. “There’s a lot of relief about having three districts instead of one.”
Sen. Chittenden argued that the Legislature’s move to two three-member and one single member Chittenden County Senate districts will avoid one town (like South Burlington) having too much power.
“Three-member districts really accomplished the following: it allowed for no one district to have one town that overrides or has a supermajority over other smaller towns,” he said.
An earlier iteration of the Senate map with two member districts would have meant that South Burlington’s population consumed over half of the district, despite being grouped in with a few other towns, he said, but other legislators worried the city’s voice would be too loud.
Now, the city only makes up about a third of the population in the Chittenden Southeast district, which includes part of Burlington, Williston, Shelburne, Hinesburg, Charlotte, Richmond, Bolton, Underhill and St. George.
“There have been concerns about one town or another being lost if it’s a rural town, but I’ve always felt a strong responsibility to represent each of my towns as effectively as I can,” Lyons said.
The three-member Chittenden Central district includes the towns of Burlington, Winooski and part of Essex, while the Chittenden North district, which will be represented by one senator, includes Fairfax, Milton, Westford and part of Essex.
Giving one community too much power was the prevailing concern that catalyzed the break-up of the Chittenden six-member district in 2019, and it still seems to concern many Vermonters.
Last year, as the state Legislative Apportionment Board began redrawing the districts, respondents to one of its surveys decried the county as too powerful and overshadowing less populous Vermont communities.
Melissa Ross, the town clerk in Hinesburg, said that the former county district “was too large and cumbersome for voters, constituent work and candidates themselves.”
“I believe having fewer candidates to learn about and understand will be easier for the voters. Similarly, having fewer constituents and fewer towns to represent will make advocacy for those people and municipalities more effective for the senators who are serving,” she said.
Still, the county is the most populous in the state with over 168,000 people and steady growth.
The new legislative maps seem to be good news for South Burlington, which added 2,388 people to its population since the 2010 census and will take the title of second biggest city in Vermont after the village of Essex Junction breaks from the town of Essex.
In the House
Thanks to that growth, South Burlington will likely send a fifth representative to the House next year in a new district shared with neighboring Williston, which saw 16 percent growth in its population since 2010, one of the biggest jumps in the state. At about 10,100 people, the municipality is just under half the size of South Burlington.
Currently, South Burlington’s four House districts are served by Ann Pugh, John Killacky, Maida Townsend and Martin LaLonde, all Democrats.
At 30 percent, Killacky’s district had the biggest growth in the state since the last census, with Pugh’s district close behind him at 27.5 percent.
Chris Shaw, chair of both the South Burlington Board of Civil Authority and the South Burlington Democrats, believes the city has some shared values with Williston but perhaps more in common with Shelburne.
“(Williston) probably will have more of a problem with it insofar as their numbers are smaller compared to ours. That gives us an electoral advantage if you want to have a South Burlington person in that office,” Shaw said.
As far as the Senate goes, he’s happy with the city’s representation in the new Chittenden Southeast district.
“Our representation is, in our mind as the board of civil authority, better represented with like towns like Shelburne, Williston, and so on. I’m not sure we have as much in common with Jericho, Underhill, Richmond and Bolton, but the problem is, of course, they haven’t the pennies and often get moved around like pawns,” Shaw said.
Slighter but still substantial, Shelburne grew by about 8 percent, Hinesburg grew by 6 percent and Charlotte grew by 4 percent, according to the census.
No changes were made to the two House districts in Shelburne — one of which encompasses St. George. But with the slight growth in Charlotte, town officials there were hoping they could have their own representative.
Currently, Charlotte’s district includes a small slice of land in the southwest portion of Hinesburg.
“For the last 20 years, a small portion of Hinesburg has been included in the Housedistrict. That’s not new,” said Thomas A. Little, the special master of the state’s legislative apportionment board. “But the people in Charlotte were hoping that perhaps the population of Charlotte was big enough so that it could support a House member without adding any population from Hinesburg. Likewise, the folks in Hinesburg were hoping that they didn’t have to contribute any population to try to make the Charlotte numbers work.”
Charlotte’s growth was not big enough to justify its own district, Little said. But the prospect of combining the two districts into one “has even been taken seriously.”
