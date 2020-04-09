Flute teacher Anne Janson is telling her students to take advantage of this time and practice.
“They’ve got more time on their hands, so that’s what I’m telling them – to use this time, and you will see results,” said the flutist who is a part-time resident of Shelburne.
Janson teaches at the University of Vermont, Middlebury College and through private lessons – and she has been performing with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra since the early 1980s.
She performs in with chamber music groups, trios, duets and a Vermont Symphony trio called Triple Treble in schools.
Of course, all her scheduled performances are canceled for the time being.
“It’s sad because we love doing those. We go to schools all over the state of Vermont. I’ve probably been in every school in Vermont with these performances,” Janson said.
In the meantime, she’s teaching lessons – online – and practicing herself.
Looking on the positive side, she said, “A lot of my students in the past would struggle to find practice time.”
Without school commitments and extra-curricular activities, she’s hopeful of some beautiful music.
In her normal lessons, Janson will take her flute out and demonstrate for her students or they will play duets together. She doesn’t do that online
“Online it’s just listening. Because of the sound quality, I can’t really zero in on pitch and the fine-tuning aspects of their playing,” she said. “That’s almost a good thing because I’m shifting my focus to what I’m criticizing them about or even encouraging them about.”
Janson said the digital lessons mean she’s listening for more musical things, their phrasing and expression.
For herself, she’s disappointed about having performances canceled because performances are her priority.
“It’s why I’m a musician,” she said.