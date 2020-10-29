Shelburne’s drive-up voting box is proving to be popular with voters. And with town clerk Diana Vachon.
Vachon said Secretary of State Jim Condos made drive-up voting possible for Shelburne with a program that reimburses towns which set up a secure box where citizens can deposit their ballots.
For people who are worried if they mail in their ballot it might not make it to the town offices by election day this Tuesday, Nov. 3, because of controversies with the U.S. Postal System, it’s proved a popular – and convenient – option.
“People like to drop their ballot and keep going,” Vachon said. Some still bring their ballots into Shelburne’s town offices.
To qualify for the funds the drive-up ballot box had to be set up to conform to some restrictions like being secure, within sight of town hall offices and under a light.
With just days to go before the election, Vachon said she thinks voting is going pretty well. “I’m pretty happy with the turnout. People keep coming in with their ballots.”
They have been tabulating votes at least once a week. Shelburne has around 6,600 registered voters and about 3,140 – or 47 percent – had voted by last Friday, Oct. 23.
Vachon said it is hard to predict what the turnout for election day will be like. When all is said and done, she thinks the numbers of Shelburne residents who’ve voted will be large. More than voted in the primary election where the turnout was huge for a primary.
A lot of concerns have been raised in national media that many ballots may be disqualified because they aren’t filled out correctly or mailed back in the two envelopes that were mailed out with the absentee ballots. Vachon said this doesn’t appear to be much of a concern in Shelburne. Of the ballots that have come in to her office, they have had seven that were disqualified for not being done properly or not being signed.
She said in Shelburne they have had lots of people calling to ask about how to fill out and return the ballots.
“We’ve had more phone calls than we’ve ever had before and maybe that’s why the number of defective ballots is so low,” said Vachon.
