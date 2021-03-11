It was a balmy 21 degrees on Saturday, March 6, as 80 students, teachers and other faculty members ran, many in shorts and t-shirts, through a synthetic blizzard.
The Williston Central School driveway became the running zone, with snow created from Cochran’s Ski Area snow guns and fire hoses from the Hinesburg and Williston Departments.
The Penguin Plunge event, which usually takes over the Burlington Waterfront and has participants dip in Lake Champlain, was among COVID-19 cancellations, so the school district got creative, instead raising money through what it called the Penguin Run.
Champlain Valley Union High School has so far raised $16,293 for Special Olympics Vermont, the annual beneficiary, and Williston Central has raised $4,850.
Kelsey Conway, Special Olympics Vermont director of communications, marketing and public affairs, said those wishing to contribute can still do so on the CVU team’s page at give.specialolympicsvermont.org/cvu2021.
