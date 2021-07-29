Economic development and whether to pursue becoming an officially designated downtown dominated the Shelburne Selectboard’s meeting this week.
The discussion Tuesday, July 27, built on the board’s last meeting when consultant David Leckey presented results of his six-month economic study of the town.
Town manager Lee Krohn reminded those assembled that Leckey’s report is meant to jumpstart a discussion about the development process and how it can be improved.
The town is not “going to bulldoze the landscape, nor allow big box stores, nor just grease the skids for unbridled development of any sort,” Krohn said.
Leckey said his recommendation that Shelburne consider becoming a designated downtown was just one of five strategies on how the town ould enhance business and economic development.
Becoming a designated downtown fits well with many of the values and aspirations he heard expressed by residents during his study, Leckey said.
Gary Holloway, downtown program manager for the state department of housing and community development, said the downtown program started in 1998 in response to shopping mall development, which left downtowns with vacant commercial buildings.
Benefits of becoming a designated downtown include access to downtown transportation funds, sales tax reallocation, Act 250 relief for new development projects, traffic calming sign options and technical assistance with state grants, Holloway said.
The purpose of the program is to support communities “doing the right things” by developing existing infrastructure and preserving historic properties and green space, he said.
The state supports business that makes village centers and downtowns unique and places people want to visit, he said.
To qualify, communities need a municipal plan, regulations to protect the historic environment and a community reinvestment agreement.
“We request that the town have a municipal capital budget program, so we know that there’s going to be future investments in key areas around water, wastewater, stormwater, lighting, public spaces, transportation, those sorts of things,” Holloway said. “We want to see what that plan is. We don’t tell you what to do; we just kind of want to ensure that plan is in place.”
One of the big requirements is for a town to have a municipal organization that oversees the designated downtown.
If a town is well prepared, it can qualify as a designated downtown in six to 12 months, Holloway said.
Resident Donna Fialkoff said the board should slow down.
“I feel like we’re getting a little steamrolled here. I think we need much more community education on this,” Fialkoff said. “I am just really concerned about the people that live here, and this is very business oriented.”
Nothing the board decides is set in stone, selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said.
Ashooh said there is funding in the budget for an economic development position for another year. He recommended the board consider using that money to hire someone to investigate, and possibly initiate, the designated downtown process.
He and board member Jerry Storey said drafting an economic development mission statement should be at the top of the board’s to-do list.
Ashooh said the board should aim to have that mission statement by Sept. 1 because budget season is just around the corner. He would like to resolve this before the board is buried in budget decisions.
“Even if we decide ‘let’s go slow here with the designated downtown,’ let’s decide sooner rather than later. Or if we want to pursue this expeditiously, let’s do that,” he said.
