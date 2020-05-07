The emerald ash borer is coming. The emerald ash borer is coming.
And they come by neither land nor sea, but by wood.
Instead of redcoats, it’s an invasion of green beetles that Shelburne and other Vermont towns are preparing to defend themselves against.
As their name suggests the green, about half-inch long, invasive species bores into ash trees in their larval stage, feeding beneath the bark and killing the trees.
A group of University of Vermont students have been working on an inventory of Shelburne’s ash trees as the town’s develops a strategy for defending itself against the emerald ash borer.
During the Shelburne Selectboard’s online meeting on Tuesday, April 28, Tree Warden David Hall said they had tallied about 68% of the town’s ash trees along roads and in public areas before the inventory was halted by the coronavirus.
The students are doing the inventory as part of a senior course from the Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources at UVM. The project is intended to give the students an opportunity to apply the natural resource skills they learned over four years of college in a real-world setting.
UVM student Jake Schevling told the selectboard the emerald ash borer came to the United States from Asia in wood shavings used for packing material.
“It was first detected in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002 and has since spread across the East Coast,” Schevling said. “It was first detected in Vermont in February of 2018.”
In a phone conversation, Hall said the emerald ash borer isn’t such a problem in Asia as it is here. There native trees have developed a resistance to it and natural predators help keep the beetle’s population down.
He said he believes ash trees here could develop a resistance, but that might take 100 years. A predator might be introduced or evolve, but towns cannot count on that now.
The ash tree should still be with us, or our descendants, if resistance or a predator comes along because ash saplings will still have been growing up off ash tree stumps, Hall said.
Another of the UVM students, Meagan Aldous, discussed three management plans Shelburne could use:
• Preemptive management – cut down all the ash trees before the emerald ash borer kills them and replant other species of trees. This solution has a high initial cost but low subsequent expenses. Although preemptive management will restore the tree canopy which provides shade and other benefits, there will be a gap before the new trees grow to canopy size.
• Selective management – choose high-value, big healthy trees to save with chemical treatments. Leave the other ash trees unmanaged and cut them down when they are infected and dying and replace with a different species of tree. This is the most cost-effective because you save your canopy and don’t have the initial cost of cutting all the ash trees and replanting, Aldous said.
• Reactive management – doing nothing until emerald ash borers hit and then cutting down the infected trees. While this doesn’t cost much initially, it becomes expensive and is dangerous.
Hall told the selectboard about different tactics different Vermont towns have chosen.
“Burlington has decided not to inject anything,” he said. “They don’t want to have anybody come down in five years or 10 years or 20 years and say that they caught cancer because trees in their neighborhood were inoculated.”
Rutland’s staff arborists got certified to do the inoculations, which brings the town’s cost down.
By phone, Hall said inoculation is very effective. He said he’d seen a tree that was 50% infected inoculated and it recovered. He also believes it’s safe because the chemical is injected directly into the tree. “It does not get out into the environment. There’s no overspray or drift.”
Mary Kehoe told her fellow selectboard members she wondered if the town should have a staff person certified to do the inoculations in order to bring down the cost.
She said the town could also offer this service to private landowners to give them more reasonable expense and help the town make some money.
“I say that because last fall I spent a fortune,” Kehoe said. “I paid about $400 a tree.”
It was much more than the estimates than the UVM students reported to the selectboard, she said.
“If the town could do it for less, it could make some money. It could save more trees and provide a service,” Kehoe said.
Hall said he didn’t believe the town should compete with businesses on private land. “We should focus on our private land and maybe do a co-op.”
The town has budgeted $9,000 for dealing with the emerald ash borer in fiscal year 2019-20. Right now, there is $20,000 in the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, he said.
Hall said they would be able to give the selectboard a good cost estimate once they’re able to complete their interrupted ash tree inventory.
“We’ll certainly look forward to hearing from the committee sometime mid to late summer in anticipation of budget deliberations,” said chair Jerry Storey.