Behind Shelburne resident Linda Yekeh’s infectious smile and joyous personality is a story of hope, perseverance and determination in the face of hardship.
Yekeh came to Burlington in 2013 from Liberia. Since she was 13 years old, Liberia has been plagued with war, famine and a lack of safety for her and her six family members that remained in the country. Her move to America nine years ago was just the beginning of a new life.
She initially arrived in the U.S. without her husband and two daughters, but reconnected with her mother, father and sisters who were already living in Burlington. Taking classes with Mercy Connection, an educational and values-driven social impact organization, she was eventually naturalized as a U.S. citizen on June 25, 2021 — her birthday.
“It was tough working and learning at the same time,” Yekeh shared, noting that her coworkers and others were quick to offer help as she studied. “I appreciate all of them, they truly were amazing.”
During this time, she was also working hard to pursue her lifelong goal of a career within the medical field.
“As a child I loved helping people,” she said. “I knew that when I came to the U.S. that I needed to be in the medical field.”
She began work with the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice where she began training to become a personal care assistant and to become a licensed nurse assistant. She currently works in the Miller building at the UVM Medical Center, as well as Wake Robin, a nonprofit senior community in Shelburne.
Yekeh moved from Burlington, where she had been living with her sister, to find a home in Shelburne that would better suit her husband and two daughters once they arrived from Liberia.
“I truly love Shelburne, everyone is just so kind,” she said. Her biggest accomplishment has been watching the success of her daughters, who are 21 and 24 years old. “I am able to give my children the life I didn’t have in Africa,” she said.
It was in Shelburne that she voted for the first time as a U.S. citizen during the 2022 midterm elections. Although it seemed overwhelming, she shared that upon her arrival at the polls, she was greeted by helpful poll workers who made the experience less intimidating.
“Everyone helped me and they were so nice. They explained everything for me to be able to understand everything that was going to happen,” she said. “I was truly speechless watching my ballot go through.”
Recalling the moment that she presented her completed ballot, Yekeh said everyone in the room cheered as she walked to the ballot box.
As someone who would have never thought she could experience the freedom that voting brings, Yekeh shared that this right should never be taken for granted.
“Just one vote can change everything. Do not overlook it,” she urged. “Get out there and vote!”
