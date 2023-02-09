Closing the book on a lawsuit against the town of Shelburne and its former zoning and planning director, Vermont Superior Court’s Chittenden unit has ruled in favor of the town — ending a case over access to public records that began more than a year ago.
The issues began when Shelburne zoning and planning director Dean Pierce filed two separate records requests on Dec. 24, 2021, for materials and communications “pertaining to the performance of staff at the planning and zoning department that in any way constitutes a complaint or expression of opinion ... received from any person.” The second request sought any communications or documentation pertaining “to the performance or behavior of Town Manager Lee Krohn that in any way constitutes a complaint.”
Krohn denied those requests “on the basis that any such documents are ‘personal documents relating to an individual, including information in any files maintained to hire, evaluate, promote, or discipline any employee of a public agency.’”
A third request was filed by Pierce on Jan. 3, asking for a variety of communications “occurring outside public hearings or public meetings” between Krohn and former selectboard chair Jerry Storey and former Shelburne Development Review Board chair David Hillman, among others. These requests related to several development projects in town and communications with the applicants of those projects.
The issue erupted at a contentious February 2022 selectboard meeting when the requests for the records were appealed and denied, and where Krohn publicly criticisms the former planning director.
Krohn, at the subsequent selectboard meeting, apologized.
Following that squabble, Pierce filed a fourth request on May 10 for “a letter placed in the file of a Town of Shelburne employee as a result of Selectboard action taken on Feb. 17,” which Pierce had reason to believe was regarding Krohn.
The request was denied again on the same basis of “personal documents.”
Court decisions
A state court on Nov. 17 issued a split court decision denying many of Pierce’s requests for being outside the “scope of complaint,” but did allow a judge’s review of other indexed documents that included “copies of written complaints against the performance of the staff of the Planning and Zoning Department and documents relating to such complaints,” “materials pertaining to the reorganization of the Planning and Zoning Department,” and the letter placed in a town employee’s file as a result of selectboard action taken on Feb. 17, 2022.
According to a court document issued on Dec. 15, after review of the supplemental index and the letter filed under seal, the court found that the indexed materials were, in fact, protected by attorney-client privilege. The court also found that the sealed document was properly withheld as a personal document that “might subject the person to embarrassment.”
In addition, the court ruled that no public interest was present that would outweigh that invasion of privacy.
In an attempt to address the records that were denied for being beyond the scope of complaint, Pierce amended his complaint, which was also denied by the court on Dec. 16.
According to the court document, “amendment at this late stage when the merits of the case are already decided comes too late; the court cannot even follow from the proposed pleading what is being requested; and the requests and denials are not clearly identified or attached. The motion is denied and this case is closed.”
On Jan. 31, in response to the judgment order, Pierce and his attorney have filed a motion to procure attorney fees — which are available only to prevailing parties in Public Records Act cases — in the amount of $11,953, claiming Pierce as “the prevailing party because his appeal achieved the comparative victory on the issues litigated,” reads the document.
Although the court’s order said there are “no remaining issues to adjudicate,” this is not the end of Pierce’s quest for the records.
He added that claiming that the town had prevailed would be premature because he plans to “appeal the court’s refusal to turn over the letter of reprimand of the town manager and to order the town to look for other documents that may exist.”
