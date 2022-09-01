The Shelburne Selectboard has asked the consulting group working on the town’s wastewater treatment project to evaluate the cost of consolidating its operations at Turtle Lane, a win for residents opposed to consolidating at the Crown Road site.
Engineers with Aldrich + Elliot previously recommended the town consolidate its operations at the Crown Road facility. The endeavor would cost upwards of $30 million, would be one of the most expensive capital projects in Shelburne’s history and would take years to build.
But after hearing concerns from property owners near the Crown Road facility on Mariners Cove and Mariners Way — and after visiting both sites last week — selectboard members moved to request a study on the efficacy of consolidating at Turtle Lane.
“If we’re talking three months of additional engineering to get these questions answered, for me that feels like the proper thing to do,” selectboard member Matt Wormser said. “If we’re going to drop $30 million, we better be darn sure of the cost and implications of all our options.”
“I think we owe it to the town to do our due diligence,” he added.
Shelburne currently operates two wastewater treatment plants: one on Crown Road and another on Turtle Lane off Harbor Road. Both are aging, with equipment and infrastructure at each well over 20 years old.
The town will soon have to bond to upgrade its operations. The town has some options: it could upgrade both facilities — unlikely given the cost — or it could upgrade either the Turtle Lane or Crown Road site.
Wayne Elliot, the senior engineer and president of Aldrich + Elliot, recommended earlier this month that the town convert the Turtle Lane site into a pump station, and expand its operations at Crown Road. Wastewater would be pumped from Turtle Lane northbound to the Crown Road station for treatment.
Property owners on Mariners Cove and Mariners Way, however, have suggested that Turtle Lane may be a more suitable option — it is on a 50-acre site with fewer residential homes in the area.
The alternative, converting Crown Road into a pump station and consolidating at Turtle Lane, was not evaluated in precise detail, Elliot said, but added it would not take very long to conduct a study, which would cost around $15,000.
“It’s probably going to be more expensive operationally, but there could be some tradeoffs in the capital costs,” Elliot said.
“This is a decision that’s going to cost the town more than any other capital expenditure we’ve ever had in our history. Our kids are going to live with it — waiting three months and spending an extra $15,000 seems like smart money,” Doug Merrill, a Mariners Cove resident, said.
Selectboard members were mostly in agreement that Crown Road was the ideal site, but nonetheless approved the evaluation of Turtle Lane.
One major obstacle with the Harbor Road plant, however, is that it discharges into McCabe Brook, which has little capability to handle wastewater discharges and faces stringent effluent limits.
The Crown Road plant discharges into Lake Champlain, where state effluent limitations —restrictions on the quantities or rates of chemical concentrations in water quality — are much more forgiving than the brook.
A new discharge point, possibly extending north into Shelburne Bay, would be “difficult, but I think it’s worth having the discussion with the state,” Elliot said.
“I will be direct and straightforward: the facts kind of align in a way that it would be very expensive and onerous to consolidate at Turtle Lane,” selectboard Chair Mike Ashooh said. “It seems to make more sense to consolidate at Crown Point for a variety of reasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.