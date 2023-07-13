The Zen Center and Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne recently formed a unique partnership to combine volunteers from each community to work together and assist in planting, grooming and weeding the vegetables and fruit grown in the Zen Center’s garden on Thomas Road in Shelburne.
The Zen Center has run this project for several years alone. Its prime mission always has been to offer produce to individuals and families in dire need of fresh food. Zen Center priest Jhana Piche and Diane Rooney, who represents Trinity’s outreach committee, lead the two groups.
Piche supervises the original garden, the planning and planting and she assigns work stations to all volunteers. She heartily welcomes this partnership, which adds many more hands to do the work.
Volunteers less able to tend the plant rows still are needed to pick and pack the produce as it ripens. Others help load the food into waiting cars for delivery to drop-off sites, which include the Burlington and Shelburne food shelves, the Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club in Burlington, regular Winooski families as well as those new to Vermont.
In addition, several local women meet Fridays to prepare and cook hot meals for persons living at Harbor Place in Shelburne. The women make good use of any of the surplus produce delivered to them to add to their creative salads, casseroles and desserts. No food ever is wasted.
