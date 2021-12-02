Every year since 2011, the Shelburne Veterans Monument committee has held a ceremony at the monument to commemorate Veterans Day.
This year the weather cooperated, resulting in an attendance of approximately 125 — most for any Veterans Day ceremony.
Guest speaker for 2021 was Lt. Col. Jason Galipeau, a member of the Vermont Air National Guard. The theme for the presentation was, “What does a veteran look like?”
Galipeau’s approach to his speech was different. After making comments on the theme of the ceremony and on Veterans Day, he introduced two young members of the Vermont National Guard, one from the Niger Delta in Nigeria and one from Somalia. Their comments were part of his presentation.
Both spoke very highly of their opportunity to be members of the U.S. military and the opportunities it has created for them. Both stressed the fact that it is a military of diverse and different cultures who have come together as one military. This feeling of “one” has helped them greatly in getting to know their fellow members of the military and to be accepted as one of them.
Many positive comments were made by those present about having the two guardsmen as part of the ceremony and their opinions on what a veteran looks like.
Bud Ockert is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army.
