7:51 a.m. — Physician votes in favor of open space funding
Paul Rosenau, 48, a physician in Shelburne, voted in favor of the open space fund, which would raise an additional $50,000 in taxes to put towards purchasing and conserving land.
He voted in favor of the town budget, too, and was not worried about it being shot down, he said.
This year most Vermont towns voted via Australian ballot for Town Meeting Day instead of a traditional, in-person gathering.
Rosenau said “It probably won’t have a material difference one way or the other. On the other hand, too many years of not doing it, will probably lose the tradition.”
He added, “This pandemic can’t end quickly enough.”
— Rowan Hawthorne, Community News Service
8:05 a.m. — Project manager votes for town budgets in Shelburne
The snow cracked underneath Jason Girard’s feet as he stood by the sidewalk. Girard, 46, is a project manager for Tetra Tech and showed up Tuesday for the school board and town budget votes and Selectboard positions.
He voted in favor of both the open space fund and the Rice Lumber land purchase.
The Zoom informational meeting last night replaced the typical in-person informational meeting.
“It’s a little different than normal for sure, but it’s understandable given the circumstances,” he said.
— Rowan Hawthorne, Community News Service
9:18 a.m. — Chief Stevens votes to boost town’s infrastructure
The bright blue sky glistened above Don Stevens, 54, who chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation. Stevens was voting to “keep the infrastructure going,” he said.
He is in favor of the Rice Lumber Company land purchase for a new fire and rescue house, even though, he said, “I think the price of it for a couple acres of land is pretty high.”
Stevens also voted for the open space fund, saying, “we always need to protect land, even though we don’t have it as much anymore.”
The town’s pre-vote informational meeting this year was over Zoom, which Stevens missed. He prefers the camaraderie and seeing people in person versus virtually.
“Plus, you can ask and get other information, it’s easier,” he added.
Also voting for the town budget to be approved, Stevens wanted to make sure everything keeps running smoothly in Shelburne.
— Rowan Hawthorne, Community News Service
9:01 a.m. — Future voter tags along with mom
Social worker Charlotte McCorkel, 36, and her daughter, Demi, showed up on the cold Tuesday morning to vote “yes” on the school budget in Shelburne.
McCorkel said that she was mainly concerned with passing the school budget. When asked if she missed the traditional town meeting day she said, “I think people did a really good job sharing information” in alternative online forms.
After performing her civic duty, McCorkel sported an “I voted” sticker, her daughter’s reading “future voter.”
— Megan Slevin, Community News Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.