Shelburne’s town manager of five years, Lee Krohn, will step down from his role, the the first week of May.
Last July Krohn announced he wouldn’t be continuing in the job beyond the end of his contract, which expires in November 2023.
Krohn agreed to stay on until the town found a suitable replacement, but says helping the town must be balanced with the needs of his personal life.
“My goal has been to help manage this transition, help the town keep moving things forward, keep doing my job as best as possible for as long as I’m here,” he said. “Given that the searching process took some time to get started and who knows how long it might take, I thought about trying to balance my goal to help keep the town moving forward, but also what I need as a person.”
Now the town is in a bit of crunch fill Krohn’s position prior to his departure. In December, nearly six months after the announcement, the selectboard commissioned a town manager screening committee composed of five members — two selectboard members, two members from town committees and one resident — and began advertising for the position officially on Dec. 15.
Although the committee originally anticipated that applications would be fielded until Jan. 15, Mike Ashooh, chair of the selectboard and member of the screening committee, said that the deadline was extended to Jan. 29 as application numbers were lower than expected.
Ashooh said of nearly 30 applicants, few appear promising. The committee hopes to begin initial interviews this week and give recommendations to the selectboard at its next meeting on Feb. 14. Although the hope is to have a new town manager by April, “the idea that somebody could be offered a job in April and start in May, I think is pretty unlikely,” said Ashooh.
Most of the applicants are based in Vermont, but some are from out of state or far from Shelburne, adding another wrinkle to the process.
Rick McGuire, the town’s consultant from Vermont League of Cities and Towns and former Williston town manager of 22 years, said, “I’m part of the baby boomer cohort and generally speaking, as we retire, there aren’t as many new people that have been coming into the field. So, there was a concern about getting younger people into the field and it appears that there are more people retiring and then there’s fewer people who have the qualifications to take these kinds of positions.”
He said that people coming from out of state look at the generally lower wages in Vermont for town manager positions. “Which is fine if the cost of living matches that, but the cost of housing in particular doesn’t reflect that at all. In fact, it’s very expensive,” McGuire said.
Town managers play an important role in municipal government and, in Shelburne’s case, there is a caveat in the town’s charter that says the town manager can also serve as zoning administrator.
Following the resignation of Adele Gravitz in November, the town’s former planning and zoning director, Krohn stepped into the role of zoning administrator as the department underwent a slew of staffing changes.
“In part, because of my experience, I was able to launch back into that (planning and zoning) realm and help keep those things moving,” said Krohn, “and then there’s this legal piece under the town charter.”
Prior to his time in Shelburne, Krohn spent 24 years running the planning office in Manchester. He was first hired as Shelburne’s town manager in December 2018 after a seven-month stint as the interim manager. That position opened up after the town’s former manager, Joe Colangelo, vacated the position for a job in Hanover, Mass.
