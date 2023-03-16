Following a nearly four-month-long search and over 30 applications, the Shelburne Selectboard expects to pick a new town manager as early as this week.
Mike Ashooh, chair of the selectboard and member of the town manager search committee, said that the town will not hold public forums before making the decision as they’ve promised confidentiality to the candidates, “People want bios, they want names and I explained we have told the candidates we’re not going to broadcast widely their information because they have communities they have to go back to. Our consultant said sometimes people drop out if they know it’s going to be a public thing. So, we just didn’t want that to happen.”
In December, nearly six months after Lee Krohn announced he wouldn’t be continuing in the position beyond the end of his contract in November 2023, the selectboard created a town manager screening committee composed of five members — two selectboard members, two members from town committees and one resident — and began advertising for the position officially on Dec. 15.
The committee extended the deadline from Jan. 15 through the end of that month as application numbers were lower than expected.
On Monday and Tuesday this week, the four final candidates visited Shelburne to meet with a selected panel of 10 residents, department heads and the selectboard for interviews.
“We’re going to go into an executive session on Tuesday and in the executive session, we’re going to invite all the people that were involved to meet with us and ask them what they thought and to share their opinions,” Ashooh said. “We’re going to make either a decision Tuesday night or if it’s contentious we might roll it over to the next evening.”
“Our goal is to have a decision among ourselves of who we want to pursue by (Tuesday) night,” Ashooh said.
The town’s consultant, Rick McGuire with Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said standard operating procedure at that point is to conduct further reference and background checks, which can take more than a week to complete.
“Rick did vet the applications just to make sure that they weren’t getting fabricated. He said it’s unlikely that any surprises will occur at that point of doing our due diligence,” Ashooh said.
Once final background and reference checks are completed, McGuire will notify the four candidates and the town will begin negotiating a contract with the new town manager.
Although Krohn said he will step down from his role the first week of May, with a difficult housing climate having a town manager in place by May is still unlikely, Ashooh said. “We have a great slate of candidates, and I am optimistic about the prospects.”
