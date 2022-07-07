“There’s no easy way to handle these matters, so I’ll simply let the statement below speak for itself:
“As required by July 1 under the terms of the Town Manager’s contract, it has been determined by mutual agreement that Lee Krohn will not continue as Shelburne’s Town Manager beyond the November 2023 expiration date. There is no intent for an immediate change; and a mutually respectful transition plan that serves everyone’s best interests will be formulated. In the meantime, the Selectboard and Town Manager are committed to continuing to work together to serve our community as effectively and productively as possible.
“Thank you all for your dedication and hard work. It has been an honor to serve, and to work with you all on our Shelburne Town team. I will continue to do my best to support you all for as long as I am here.
“Have a safe and joyful 4th.”
— Lee
Krohn was hired in December 2018 as Shelburne’s town manager after a stint a 7-month stint as interim manager when former manager Joe Colangelo left for a job in Hanover, Mass.
Formerly a senior planner at the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission, Krohn previously spent 24 years in Manchester in a variety of roles including interim town manager, planning director, zoning administrator, tree warden and E911 coordinator.
Krohn is a volunteer firefighter with the Shelburne Fire Department and a professional photographer in his spare time who frequently contributes photos to both Shelburne News and The Citizen.
Read more about Krohn here: bit.ly/3At5tbF.
