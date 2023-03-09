An alternative analysis of the town’s wastewater treatment project shows that consolidating the operations at the Crown Road site is the most cost-effective solution for the town over the Turtle Lane facility.
Nonetheless, Shelburne residents can still expect a $30 million bond vote at next year’s town meeting for the long-awaited project.
“It is anticipated that this bond request would be on next year’s ballot,” Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said. “It was originally hoped to be on for this year, but with the additional due-diligence alternative analysis for the Turtle Lane site, the entire matter was on hold.”
Shelburne currently operates two aging wastewater treatment plants — one on Crown Road and another on Turtle Lane off Harbor Road — that are in need of extensive upgrades that are expected to be one of the most expensive capital projects in Shelburne’s history.
The town has been mulling over a few solutions, but ultimately landed on the decision to pick between upgrading the Turtle Lane or Crown Road sites, rather than improving both.
In September, engineers with the firm Aldrich + Elliot recommended converting the Turtle Lane site into a pump station and consolidating operations at Crown Road — a process that could take five years to complete. However, after hearing concerns from property owners on Mariners Cove and Mariners Way near the Crown Road facility, selectboard members asked to study the efficacy of consolidating at Turtle Lane.
At the Feb. 28 selectboard meeting, engineers presented their evaluations, and recommended consolidating the Crown Road facility as the best solution for the town.
At the Turtle Lane site, one major obstacle are discharges into McCabe Brook, which has little capability to handle wastewater and faces stringent restrictions. On the other hand, the Crown Road plant discharges into Lake Champlain, where state effluent limitations — restrictions on the quantities or rates of chemical concentrations in water quality — are more forgiving.
“We did look at another alternative, which was to maintain both wastewater treatment facilities,” Krohn said. “The challenge there is maintaining two plants is very inefficient and very costly. The other part of it is the Turtle Lane plant discharges into the McCabe waterway and we know the regulations will continue to get ever stricter. The notion of investing millions of dollars into maintaining that as a second treatment plant just was not found to be feasible at all.”
Significant environmental issues also make Turtle Lane a less desirable location. Based on data from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, there are significant rare, threatened and endangered species in habitats surrounding Harbor Road as well as Class 1 wetlands.
“(Turtle Lane) is directly adjacent to the dog park area, and we weren’t almost allowed to keep the dog park, which has no structures of any sort of this nature on it,” Krohn said.
Even though the Crown Road plant has been operating for nearly 50 years in the same location, residents’ main concern with consolidating the project at that location is how close neighboring 16 single-family units are to the plant.
“In light of the five years of construction cost, we all agree there is an engineering solution and there’s the most cost-efficient solution for the town, but putting a five-year construction (project) in a neighborhood of this size, that’s a very significant social cost to all of the neighbors involved,” one Mariners Cove resident said.
To help reduce noise and odor problems, engineers have built into the cost a multitude of mitigation solutions, including enclosed sound-attenuating enclosures, hybrid blowers, supplemental inlet silencers, covered sludge storage tanks and chemical treatment at pump stations. The site plan will also include a maintained vegetation buffer between the facility and homes.
Wayne Elliot, the primary engineer on the project, said that a projected cost for the project has not yet been evaluated.
“We’ve had a lot of change over the last 12 to 18 months with fuel-price increases, supply chain issues, that kind of stuff,” he said, noting that construction costs for the Crown Road facility are estimated at $23 million, while construction costs at the Turtle Road facility are estimated at nearly $30 million.
“We wanted to just keep it so it was an apples and apples comparison. That’s the purpose of just comparing those two options right now,” he said.
A final report will be presented at the March 28 selectboard hearing when members will make a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.