The sun beamed through frigid temperatures as a group of young people ran alongside an extraordinary sight: the tiny house that they had built by hand was sliding up the road behind a tow truck to its new home.
The Way of the Bard, a performance art group of teenagers, built the Tiny House to raise money to go on a walking tour of Wales this June. Raffle tickets were $10 and the lucky family, with twin 10-year-olds, lived just a mile away and were thrilled to become the new owners. But getting this tall post-and-beam house to its destination was harder than it seemed.
The Way of the Bard is a group of high school students who have been working together for the past five years, determined to make an impact on the world with their actions and creativity. They use their artistic skills — from paint brush to poem, from singing to swinging a hammer, to make a statement, and they are preparing for a journey to Wales, the original land of William Shakespeare, where they will walk from town to town, sharing stories, making music and raising awareness worldwide for the issues they care about.
The students milled the wood, carved mortise and tenon joints to craft the framework, and even cut the walnut bungs to plug the screw holes in the beautiful pine flooring, building an 8-foot by 12-foot Thoreau-style cabin with a sleeping loft, kitchen and a porch. But there was a slight design oversight — when calculating the height of the house, they did not consider that the hemlock beams were 10 inches thick, not two-by-fours. With a floor beam, ceiling beams and a ridge beam, this added a good 26 inches to what would have been a moderately sized structure.
If the house were lifted onto a trailer for transport, the roof would tangle in the wires over the roads.
After three months of brainstorming, with moving company price estimates coming in close to five digits, the group nearly despaired.
Then, a friend suggested George McRae, a tow truck driver in Milton with a can-do attitude and a mind that excels outside the box. McRae suggested building a 16-foot “sled” out of six-by-six beams attached to the bottom of the house, and he would slide the house down the road to its new home.
When the truck lashed its heavy chains to the front of the wooden sled and pulled forward the first few feet, there was a horrible cracking sound, and everyone gathered let out a panicked cry. But McRae jumped out grinning, wrapped the chains more tightly and put his truck back into gear. The sled turned into the street and kept on sliding, leaving tracks of sawdust in its wake.
As the truck picked up speed, the friction against the pavement made smoke from the back end. “Does someone have a fire extinguisher if we need it?” Kelly Story, mother of a Barder asked.
McRae did.
The tiny house parade was led by Mike Thomas, acting Shelburne police chief, who flanked the house as it trundled down the road. Paul Goodrich of the highway department also came by to make sure there was no damage to the road. People along Falls Road came out to watch the parade, and patient cars driving around the slow-moving caravan honked and waved.
The sun was setting when McRae backed into the new driveway in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood. With an assist from the great old willow in the backyard, wrapping a winch around its waist, the craggy Vermonter and former race car driver gracefully pulled the house into its new home.
The 10-year-olds, John and Julian, are excited to be the new owners of the tiny house, though they might have some negotiating to do with their parents for who gets to sleep out first.
