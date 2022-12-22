With the new year just around the corner, Shelburne’s planning and zoning staff are taking their first steps toward reworking the town’s zoning bylaws.
In lieu of this year’s recent changes made to a controversial designation within the town’s zoning district known as the form-based overlay, the staff is working to review the bylaws and town plan for inconsistencies and needed changes.
In a recent memo sent to the planning commission on Dec. 9, Aaron DeNamur, the town’s newly hired planning coordinator and assistant zoning administrator, outlined a framework for the overhaul that suggests separating the work into two categories: organization and structure of the bylaws and identifying policy decisions and inconsistencies between the bylaws and town plan.
The work will ultimately be divided into three phases and take more than 19 months to complete. The planning commission has recommended hiring a consultant to address the initial framework and provide additional support to the town’s newly hired planning and zoning staff.
“This is a really good opportunity for the staff who are relatively new to the town to become very familiar with the bylaw and all its problems and have a hand in developing something that will be new,” said development review board coordinator assistant Ken Belliveau. “They will be all that much more effective in being able to utilize it down the road.”
Denamur wrote in the memo that the estimated cost of executing all three phases with the help of a consultant will be upwards of $70,000.
“We have also reached out to people in Vermont who regularly assist municipalities in this kind of work to get a really rough idea of possible cost, timeframe and process,” he said.
In addition to considering American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist with the costs, Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said at the Dec. 14 planning commission meeting, “What I have suggested to the selectboard is that we use the money presently allocated, and what I think will likely be again, for economic development purposes for this work. The selectboard to date has been OK with that idea, recognizing that a regulatory overhaul is fundamental to economic and community development.”
As a next step, the planning commission motioned for department staff to begin crafting a three-part request for proposal for the zoning consultation to keep the “foot on the gas.”
Hiring a consultant is the favorable next step for many residents who have been actively involved in zoning decisions this year, specifically one that involved a 110-unit apartment development that was proposed in a zoning designation known as the Mixed Residential Character District, or MRCD.
Many questioned whether this type of development was what was intended when the current form-based code was established, and after a year-long battle, the selectboard approved the removal of the district and a reshuffling of the town’s zoning.
A residential group known as the Shelburne Alliance for the Environment, or S.A.F.E, urged the planning commission to “stay the course with their original idea of using an experienced and independent consultant to help them chart the path forward for their very important project.”
“Let’s have one set of rules that are clear and constructive for whatever part of town we are talking about and hope good things happen,” said Krohn.
