The Keelan Company, a commercial real estate developer, has bought the Shelburne Square property in South Burlington for $4.9 million.
The 2.4-acre site contains a 33,000 square foot mixed use retail and office building built in 1989. “The building has a nice mix of tenants, including retail, medical, wellness, financial, insurance and other service companies,” Pete Keelan, owner of The Keelan Company, said. The location at 41 IDX Drive also includes Glowaesthetics Medical Spa, which is owned his wife, Christine.
Keelan said the climate in Burlington was a factor in his purchase.
“I’ve talked to a lot of folks who said that going into Burlington for services these days is a hassle — parking is hard to find, and you have to pay for it and the city is becoming increasingly unsafe due to its unsupportive posture toward the police,” Keelan said. “I think many businesses in Burlington will be looking to move to surrounding towns in the next few years; it’s really already started.
