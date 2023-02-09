With more than 48,000 clubs around the world, the Lions Club — the largest service organization in the world — is making its way to Shelburne and South Burlington thanks to the efforts of a few neighboring residents.
Specializing in hunger relief, helping the environment, diabetes awareness, pediatric cancer, vision — including screening tens of thousands of Vermont school children for vision impairments — and other local needs, the Lions Club already held a prominent place in the Green Mountains, but hadn’t put down roots in the Shelburne area just yet.
Mark Hanna moved to Shelburne last summer after nearly 29 years in Whitingham where he was an active member of the Deerfield Valley Lions Club, participating as president for a couple of those years.
“I was really disappointed that there’s no Lions Club (in Shelburne) because it’s a big part of my life,” he said.
Coincidentally, Hanna’s neighbor, Andy Gramer, who moved in across the street about the same time, came from Illinois where he was also active in the Lions Club.
“He looked at my license plate that has a Lions logo on it and said, ‘I know what that is. Let’s form a club,’” said Hanna.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I have something in common with one of my neighbors. I may not know anyone but I know what the Lions Club is!’” said Gramer, who had moved to Shelburne about a year and a half ago. “From there, he told me that there wasn’t a Lions Club in the Shelburne area, and we talked about how we could go about forming one.”
Although the fun found in the club adds another level of camaraderie to his life, Gramer said the aspect that makes it all worthwhile is being able to participate in the activities with his daughter. “She still talks about it and when we can do the next food drive, so for me, it’s the community involvement, but it’s also giving,” he said.
South Burlington resident Jackie Dutil overheard Hanna discussing the new Lions Club at a leadership training. “I asked him if he would like help, because I had tried starting the club back in 2018 myself, I didn’t have help at the time, and I had just moved to South Burlington,” she said.
Dutil has been helping the Lions since 1979, before women were even allowed to be a part of the club.
“They had their business meetings at my house. They had pancake breakfasts and I helped them cook and everybody chipped in — a lot of the wives helped,” she said.
She officially joined the Lions as a member in 1997 and she hasn’t looked back since.
“It allows you to expand and help others in different areas and, bit by bit, you can learn leadership skills,” she said. “Being a stay-at-home mom on a farm doesn’t make you very worldly, but this helped give me a sense of purpose away from the home and in my community, and actually, in the world.”
Dutil now sits as chair of memberships for the newly formed club and is the first point of contact for those considering a membership.
The club has had one informational meeting and one organizational meeting to determine the key issues that residents would like to see addressed, “we’re trying to find out what the local needs are and homelessness has come up. That’s definitely a big fight,” said Hanna.
All three residents expressed excitement about the support that they have experienced thus far, with nearly 15 people committed already and only five more needed to be chartered.
“If you can fit in one activity with the Lions Club a year, we want you,” said Hanna. “Whatever you can give, we’ll take it. It is really more about the love of helping your neighbor.”
Although the club is just getting started, members and volunteers are wasting no time in hitting the ground running with the first service volunteer event that happened in November — just in time for the holiday season.
The community food drive, which was held just outside of the Shelburne Market, collected more than 550 pounds of donated non-perishable food items for the Shelburne food shelf and $262.50 in donations, which Hanna says, shows that residents are eager for an avenue to give back.
Not only does the Lions Club serve those in need, but it also provides a new perspective for those participating.
“Life throws darts, sometimes big ones and I found that the Lions are an extended family — extended friends,” said Dutil.
Meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. with a 30-minute social that flows into the formal discussion portion that lasts until 8 p.m. There is also a Zoom option for those unable to meet in person.
“When you turn on the news, you’ll find that what’s going on in the world can be depressing,” said Hanna. “What you’ll find out when you become a lion it’ll heightened your awareness that there are more solutions than there are problems in this world and that is really powerful.
“It really gives you a positive outlook on life and the positivity that we get from giving back to the community is really powerful,” he added.
The next meeting will be Monday, March 6 although the venue location is still undetermined. Anyone interested is encouraged to email Mark Hanna directly at lionmark2000@outlook.com.
