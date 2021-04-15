On March 8, Shelburne’s director of planning and zoning Dean Pierce received an email from the state advisory council on historic preservation asking for information about the Safe Harbor Shelburne Shipyard Marina.
“We are reaching out to ask if you have any pertinent information about the history and/or significance of this property,” the email said. And it asked for the information to be sent by March 15 for a meeting three days later.
Now locals are worried that the shipyard, possibly the oldest continuously operating of its kind in the country, could lose its historic status.
Shelburne’s historic preservation and design review commission chair Fritz Horton said he was alarmed by the request and upset that so little time was given to gather information.
After talking to Horton, state historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann moved the discussion about the Shelburne Shipyard to April 20.
The evaluation of the historic status of the shipyard began when Safe Harbor Marinas, the Texas company who bought the shipyard in 2019, commissioned a survey to learn more about its history, Trieschmann said.
According to the survey, “This work has been undertaken as part of a planning effort to support a possible development project to improve operations of the current marina.”
Dallas-based Safe Harbor Marinas is the largest owner of marinas in the world with more than 90 in the United States, according to its website.
Numerous requests for an interview and information about potential development plans were not returned.
In an email to Horton, state architectural historian Devin Colman said Safe Harbor is considering improvements to the facility that will require an Act 250 land-use permit. The granting of such a permit considers the effects improvements would have on historic sites.
At a meeting on Thursday, April 8, the commission decided to send a letter to the state advisory council on historic preservation advocating for the shipyard to remain on the register, for the site to be added to the National Register of Historic Places and for the area to become a historic district.
Two centuries of the shipyard
The shipyard opened in 1820. According to a historical plaque at the site, 12 sidewheel steamboats were built there. The last was the Ticonderoga, now housed at Shelburne Museum.
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum director of archaeology and research Dan Sabick said many historically significant boats were built at the Shelburne Shipyard. He could not definitively say it was the oldest continuously operating shipyard, but he has heard that.
In 1825, the General Greene, one of the earliest steamboats, was built at the Shelburne Shipyards, Sabick said.
With its relatively protected waters in contrast to the wide ocean, Lake Champlain was instrumental in the development of steam-powered technology and the Shelburne Shipyard was a large part of that, Sabick said: “Lake Champlain was really kind of a hotbed of experimentation for steam technology.”
He said steam technology was one of the first examples of the United States flexing its industrial muscle, showing it was able to explore and use new systems.
Sabick expressed worry about development in Shelburne Bay, because of the old boats scuttled below the surface.
“Any impacts to those stored treasures would be a real, real, real shame,” Sabick said.
The historic value of the shipyard stretches into the 20th century because it produced boats known as “sub chasers” used for anti-submarine naval warfare during World War II and the Korean War, he said.
The sub chasers were small and fast with wooden hulls so submarine radar would not ping off of them.
The boats’ size meant they could travel from Lake Champlain via canal to the Atlantic Ocean. The Shelburne Shipyard still had the skills to make wooden hulled boats.
“I don’t believe you could find a more historic location on the waterfront of Lake Champlain than the Shelburne Shipyard for the longevity of the operation there but also the impact on regional history that the vessels they created had,” Sabick said.
Re-evaluating
Trieschmann said the state advisory council on historic preservation periodically evaluates sites to see if they should remain on the register of historic places. The Shelburne Shipyard was last evaluated 20 years ago.
“We are not seeking to de-list it,” Trieschmann said.
Dorothea Penar, a member of the Shelburne historic preservation and design review committee, and president of the Shelburne Historical Society, said having the shipyard classified as a historic district would ensure proposed construction is reviewed — adding a layer of protection for neighborhoods that might be negatively impacted.
The village of Shelburne is a historic district, Penar said, “That’s one of the reasons there isn’t a four-lane highway through Shelburne.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.