The Shelburne Development Review Board approved Safe Harbor Marina’s application for the Shelburne Shipyard, green-lighting the multimillion-dollar development that would create several improvements to the company’s 15.4-acre property.
The review board approved the application during its April 6 meeting, subject to a list of conditions that the company must meet, including obtaining necessary permits and conducting various traffic studies.
Interim development review board coordinator Ken Belliveau is close to finalizing those set of conditions and the board’s chair is expected to sign off on them within the next day or so.
Safe Harbor plans a new marina and service operations building, a new driveway entrance and service road to the site, as well as a new summer parking lot at the south end of the site, among other improvements.
The company may still have some time to wait before it can begin construction as it still needs to meet a number of conditions and get permits and approvals from the state and the federal government.
“We intend to continue with the design development and permitting phase through the spring months,” said Mark Lurvey, general manager of the shipyard. “At this point, it is difficult to pin down an exact point in time when we would break ground, as we will want to maintain and not disrupt current marina operations and our customer experience.”
Safe Harbor is also awaiting the conclusion of an investigation by the state’s natural resources board into whether the company started building on the property without first getting the necessary permits.
The construction in question — which may have violated the state’s Act 250 regulations — was the expansion of a gravel boat storage area. The company last year demolished a building previously owned by the Bruce Hill Yacht Sales company and later paved over the area.
While Safe Harbor did not need a permit to demolish the old building, investigators are looking into whether they needed a permit to create an impervious surface on the land.
Investigators are still “waiting for the weather to cooperate” before they begin conducting their on-site investigation, according to Sabina Haskell, chair of the state board.
Shelburne’s development review board, in its approval of the application, listed 14 conditions that the company must meet before any zoning permits can be granted, including providing documentation of all required permits and approvals from the state — including an Act 250 permit — and the federal government; working with the town and the Haborwood Shores Homeowners Property Association to conduct traffic studies and identify potential pedestrian improvements for Harbor Road and the surrounding area; and working with the town to find a new location for the existing historic marker on the property.
“We definitely welcome all of the conditions that the development review board outlined,” Annmarie Curley, vice president of the Harborwood Shores Homeowners Property Association, said.
When the project first arose in January, the group had said there was insufficient information to ensure the project would not harm the local ecosystem.
Since then, representatives of the homeowner’s association have met with the Safe Harbor Marina and its engineer, Dave Marshall, and were given a tour of the site, Curley said.
“After participating in a recent development review board meeting allowing comments from the Harbor Wood Shores Property Owners Association regarding our project, additional perspective was gained,” Lurvey said. “We came to a mutual agreement that a walk-through of the property could help all parties visualize the current landscape, as well as gain a better understanding of the project initiatives and ideal outcomes. I believe both parties felt it was time well spent.”
The group is waiting to determine its next steps, Curley said.
The Shelburne Shipyard has a storied history dating back to the 1820s — first as a shipbuilding operation and then, in the 20th century, a producer for the U.S. military.
The marina today is a hub for recreational boaters, with local members and visitors filling its 106 slips each summer. Safe Harbor, the “largest owner and operator of marinas in the world,” which also owns two New York State marinas on Lake Champlain, purchased the property in 2019.
Safe Harbor was later bought by Sun Communities Inc. in 2020 for $2.11 billion, according to a news release. Sun Communities is a publicly traded real estate investment trust based in Michigan that has more than $2 billion in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal.
