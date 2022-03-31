The Shelburne Selectboard has struck a deal that will net police chief Aaron Noble nearly $200,000 in pay and benefits in exchange for his resignation.
The board announced the agreement after a 36-minute closed door meeting Wednesday night where in exchange for his resignation as chief the town will continue to pay Noble through Oct. 15, 2023, as a police consultant.
The town will pay his $102,440 annual salary plus various benefits, including health and dental insurance until October. From this October to October 2023 the town will pay Noble his annual salary, but no benefits, the board said.
Asked if the resignation package was costing taxpayers about $200,000, selectboard member Matt Wormser said it was a lesser amount.
“We are still working out the exact figures,” selectboard member Luce Hillman said about the nearly 19-month agreement.
While the document approved by the Selectboard is considered a public record under Vermont law, Shelburne officials said they would keep it a secret until sometime Thursday, March 31.
They said they wanted to get the document notarized.
Retired Shelburne Police Department employee Sharon Palady suggested having somebody downstairs at the police department notarize the document, but the selectboard balked, continuing to push for its release the next day.
The selectboard issued a prepared news release that gave very few details of the multi-page agreement. The release directed questions to town attorney Brian Monaghan, who was not at the meeting.
“We certainly appreciate the level of interest in the document,” said Wormser, who was elected in March. “We will make it happen.”
The board authorized town manager Lee Krohn to sign the agreement on behalf of the board and to get the document notarized.
Former Shelburne Chief James Warden, who headed the department for 30 years, was hired as a police consultant for six months to help the transition to Noble.
Announcement of Noble’s resignation was expected. He arrived Wednesday morning at the Shelburne Police Station to clean out his desk and remove personal belongings and had little to say to police and dispatch employees in the office, according to sources.
He is also required to surrender his service weapon, according to Noble’s lawyer, Norm Blais. Blais said Monaghan asked for Noble to do so on Wednesday.
Officials earlier said Noble had to get to August 2023 to receive his full municipal retirement. It was unclear why the final settlement included an extra 45 days.
Noble, through his attorney, did issue a statement to the Shelburne News.
“This evening, the Shelburne Selectboard approved an agreement that enables me to transition from the Chief of Police to being a law enforcement consultant to the Town of Shelburne. I have been privileged to serve the Town for three decades and encountered so many wonderful people who live and work in Shelburne,” it read.
“It has been very gratifying during these past few months (when I have been subjected to intense and unwarranted criticism by a few) to have so many Shelburne residents contact me to express their ongoing support and recognition of the many improvements that I made to the Department while Chief.
“To those people, you have my enduring thanks and sincerest gratitude.
“I look forward to this transition and the opportunity to be back in the community,” the statement said.
Noble has come under fire for not being available to handle patrol shifts for the short-handed department and for not responding to phone calls, texts and other messages.
The department has seen a mass exodus of nearly 20 police and dispatch employees in the past year or two.
Noble placed himself on paid family leave on Dec. 27 and was due back to work this week.
An independent investigation by former State Police Director James Baker, who interviewed current and past employees, showed a lack of support for Noble and cited him for many departures. The report noted the employees criticized how Noble was handed the police chief’s job by former town manager Joe Colangelo.
The longtime second in command, Shelburne Sgt. Allen Fortin, was the favored candidate four years ago. He had earlier served as the first police chief in Hinesburg.
