The decision to implement a local option tax in Shelburne will be on the ballot for Town Meeting Day on March 7 following two public hearings set in December.
Since proposing the tax this summer the Shelburne Finance Committee has been working to educate local residents and businesses on what this could mean for the town as a way to provide additional revenue sources.
In short, a local option tax allows for a 1 percent tax on retail sales, and meals, rooms and alcoholic beverages which would generate additional revenue for the municipality. State tax rates for alcoholic beverages (10 percent), meals (9 percent) and sales (6 percent) would all increase by 1 percent.
The levy is administered by the state, which keeps 30 percent of taxes collected, remitting 70 percent to the town. If adopted for the 2023 fiscal year, the town’s finance committee has projected it could generate $939,961 in local option tax revenues.
According to a presentation given by the finance committee at the Oct. 19 Shelburne Business and Professionals Association meeting, the effects of a local option tax on town infrastructure needs would reduce dependence on the property tax, while also diversifying and expanding town revenue.
Mike Ashooh, chair of the Shelburne Selectboard, reminded local businesses owners and residents at the meeting that there are “so many expenses behind us,” noting that it may be time to start looking for potential revenue sources other than property taxes, which falls heavily on the residential sector in Shelburne.
The most likely possibility, as adopted by 25 municipalities throughout the state — 17 within a 60-mile radius and six neighboring communities — is the local option sales tax.
With many residents wondering where the money will be spent, the selectboard adopted a policy on Oct. 11 to ensure that “revenue derived from local option taxes be dedicated to: capital expenditures/projects, debt reduction, reserve funds for future capital projects, repairs or other emergency needs related to disaster as declared by the selectboard or federal agencies, and land conservation/open space protection for creation and or/utilization of public space.”
In order to authorize the tax, there must also be a voter-approved amendment to the town charter. Assuming the vote and charter amendment pass, it has to be approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor in order to be enacted.
“That process can take a while and we hope it can be done expeditiously. We hope that it will be approved this legislative session.” Don Porter, chair of the town’s finance committee, said. “Approval needs to then be taken from the Legislature and governor to the department of taxes, so the department of taxes can put in place all of the infrastructure that’s necessary for that LOT collection to be accounted for on the department of taxes’ schedules.”
According to the presentation at the business association meeting, the collection of the local option tax wouldn’t begin until months after town meeting, a timeline dependent on approval from Legislature.
“Just like sales tax now, collections will be able to be processed and the money comes back to the town. It’s a quarter delayed, so the collection won’t be received by January, perhaps February, of the next calendar year.” says Porter. “If we passed the local option tax in March, it’s not going to happen for a while.”
Prior to town meeting, the town has scheduled two hearings for review and consideration of the tax plan by the community. The first is set to be on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the second following on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.