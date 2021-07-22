At a special meeting of the Shelburne Selectboard July 6, finance director Peter Frankenberg said the grand list had grown more than had been expected over the last year and the municipal tax rate would be slightly less than anticipated.
The board unanimously approved a town rate of .4608 which means the taxes per $100,000 of property value would be just over $460.
When combined with the school tax, Shelburne will have a homestead tax rate of $2.06 or $2,061 per $100,000 of property value and a non-homestead tax rate of $2.22 or just over $2,223 per $100,000 of property value.
Taxes are due in three installments — Aug. 17, Nov. 15 and March 15, 2022.
