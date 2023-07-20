The Shelburne selectboard approved last week a slightly lower tax rate than previously anticipated for the 2024 fiscal year.
Voters at town meeting day in March approved the $10.6 million town budget — a 7 percent increase over last year — along with a 4.65 percent increase over last year’s tax rate. This budget leaves $8.17 million to be paid by taxes.
Some of this year’s most significant cost drivers for the town were, of course, inflation-related staffing benefit increases, but also the need for updating computer software and hardware.
BettyJean Bogue, the town’s assistant tax collector, explained that the tax rate came in a little lower than originally anticipated because of a rising grand list due to the value of new construction in town.
With a $1.66 billion grand list, the new tax rate was set at $2.18 for homesteads and $2.296 for non-homestead properties.
